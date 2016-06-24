Health Diagnostic Laboratory Begins Preference Litigation

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc.'s liquidating trustee ("HDL") is bringing avoidance actions against HDL's vendors to recover payments made in the 90 days before it filed bankruptcy on June 7, 2015. This is common practice in a large liquidating bankruptcy case, as creditors and vendors are often sued by debtors to avoid preferential payments.



On June 22, 2016, HDL filed adversary complaints seeking the recovery of funds against the following entities:



Angel.com, Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

EClinicalWorks, LLC

Douglas Scientific, LLC

Data Innovations, LLC

BrightIdea.com

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Bureau of National Affairs Tax Software

TimeTrade Systems, Inc.

Lexicomp

SAS Institute, Inc.

Star2Star Communications, LLC

Blood Spot

Staples Advantage

Aerotek, Inc.

HandCraft

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Dynex Technologies, Inc.

Entec Systems, Inc.

AKA Enterprises, Inc.

CareerBuilder.com



The Bankruptcy Code permits a debtor to recover from a creditor payments made in the 90 days before the bankruptcy filing where the payments gave the creditor more than other, similarly situated, creditors would get through the bankruptcy process. The preference statutes are an attempt to achieve equity between creditors. Nonetheless, creditors are almost always better off attempting to get payment of their claims from their debtors and dealing with any efforts to recover the money when, and if, such attempts are made in bankruptcy.



Defenses to the recovery of a preference are found in 11 U.S.C. 547(c). They include: contemporaneous exchanges; amounts of subsequent credit extended and unpaid; payments made in the ordinary course of the business of the debtor and the creditor on ordinary business terms; and security interests that secure debts that bring new value to the debtor.



These defenses need to be raised in an answer to a preference complaint. The burden of proof lies with the creditor to establish that despite the elements of a preference; the transfer is protected by one or more of these defenses.



