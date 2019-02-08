Health Insurance Is Still Important for Seniors on Medicare

Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2019 --Beck Insurance Agency serves health insurance clients from Toledo, Defiance, Montpelier, Napoleon, Perrysburg, and Swanton, Ohio. They bring some very impressive credentials to the table that stand out to anyone that has insurance industry knowledge. This agency was originally founded back in 1948, and it is family owned and operated to this day.



It is very difficult to achieve this type of longevity, and companies that can withstand the test of time typically provide an uncommon level of service. One of the major strengths of the people at Beck Insurance Agency is their willingness to explain health insurance nuances to folks that will qualify for Medicare in the near future.



This government health insurance program is available to people that have worked and paid FICA or self-employment taxes for at least 10 years. Until they look into it, many individuals assume that Medicare will take care of just about everything after eligibility is obtained at the age of 65.



In reality, this is not the case at all. Medicare Part A is the portion of the program pays for hospitalization, and there is no monthly premium for this health coverage. However, there is a per-benefit period deductible, and there can be very hefty co-payments for extended stays.



Part B is the segment that covers visits to doctors and outpatient treatment. There is a monthly premium that must be paid out of pocket, and there is a deductible. Plus, the program will only pay for 80% of covered services, and the recipient must pay the other 20%.



Medicare Part C is in place to allow recipients to use their benefits to go toward the cost of private insurance that will fill in the gaps that must be paid by the recipient. Part D is the prescription drug component, and there are co-payments, premiums, and deductibles that go along with the coverage.



Beck Insurance Agency can obtain Medicare supplement insurance for clients that will help with the costs that are not covered by the program. They can also connect clients with Medicare Advantage Plans. This is another term that is used to describe the Part C option.



This agency has a thorough understanding of the intricacies of the types of insurance that can be very useful for people that are enrolled in the Medicare program. They go the extra mile to help people make informed decisions, and this is why they have such strong reputation.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency provides many different kinds of insurance, including health insurance. They serve Swanton, Perrysburg, Toledo, Defiance, Montpelier, and Napoleon, Ohio.