Health IT Summit San Francisco - March 25-26, 2014

Health IT Summit is the premier executive summit focused on the strategies and tools that are re-defining customer care, collaboration and efficiency in the healthcare provider markets.
Menomonee Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2014 --Come see CTS next week at the Health IT Summit in San Francisco. The event will be held at the Presidio Golden Gate Club.
Attendees of the Health IT Summit are industry leaders and senior executives from the healthcare community with the following job titles: Chief Information Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Physician, Practice Manager, VP and Director of IT.
Sponsors for the event include:
NetApp www.netapp.com/healthcare
Infor www.infor.com/industries/healthcare
Kovarus www.kovarus.com
AppSense www.appsense.com
Varolii www.varolii.com.
vmware www.vmware.com/go/healthcare
careinnovation (a GE - Intel company) www.careinnovations.com
CTS Connected Technology Solutions http://www.connectedts.com
Siemens Healthcare www.usa.siemens.com www.mobilemd.com
HP Autonomy http://www.autonomy.com/products/healthcare
The 2014 iHT2 Health IT Summit in San Francisco brings together over 200 C-level, physician, practice management and IT decision-makers from North America’s leading provider organizations and physician practices. For two days, executives interact with a national audience of peers, thought leaders, and solutions providers at one of San Francisco's finest resorts. Areas of discussion include: Meaningful Use, Health Information Exchange, Telehealth, Accountable Care, mHealth, Cloud Computing, and more.
Speakers for the 2 day seminar (which includes a CMIO Summit) include: Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, Kaiser Permanente Information Technology, IDC Health Insights, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Aetna, Alameda County Medical Center and many others.
Presentations include:
- Compare current trends in public vs. private HIEs
- Outline how data exchange is supporting new care delivery models like ACOS and PCMH
- Discuss examples of health information exchange improving quality and reducing cost
For more information contact CTS at 262-242-6100 or visit http://www.connectedts.com and fill out a request there online.