Foster City, CA -- Announcing Health Matters, a guide book to emotional health and lasting weight loss, written by Rosie Bank, an inspirational health coach and public speaker. With fifty-two practical lessons, Rosie's book will help you gradually improve your life, health, and overall vitality to achieve lasting weight loss.



"Since I serve busy professionals, I was inspired to provide health information that could be read and followed in small, achievable doses," says Rosie. "One week at a time is a realistic approach for anyone who wants to make lasting, healthy changes."



Through her personal experience and extensive training, Rosie's been helping people live more successfully in their bodies since the mid-1970s. She has enjoyed outrageously good health for more than twenty years after hauling herself back from the brink of devastatingly poor health and a life-threatening eating disorder.



On Saturday, August 20 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rosie will be presenting "Three Keys to Vibrant Health" at the Foster City Library, 1000 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, California. During the program you will learn better ways to take care of your health. Afterwards, Rosie will sign copies of her new book and healthy refreshments will be served.



About Rosie Bank

As a Board Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Rosie has helped hundreds of people break down internal barriers to weight loss including powerful food cravings, emotional eating, and resistance to exercise. As a result of working together, Rosie's clients find themselves able to select healthy, nutritious foods, and to enjoy, and even love, movement and exercise.



Now you too can get the health information you need to inspire yourself to feel better, look better, and have more energy. Read Health Matters by Rosie Bank if you're interested in falling in love with food that's good for you and want to get your body to love you back, one week at a time.



"I tell my patients that achieving great health is best treated as a project. Give yourself one year of implementing the lessons in Health Matters to help you build habits that will last a lifetime," says Liz Lyster, MD and author of Easy Guide to Menopause. "Rosie Bank sorts through the overwhelming amount of health information that's out there and turns it into weekly 'bite-size' chapters with knowledge and practices that are easy to start and maintain."



To learn more, read an excerpt, or purchase Health Matters: 52 Ways to Get Your Body to Love You Back visit http://rosiebank.com/healthmatters/



Book Signing Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/317614371903058/

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.