Health Matters Group LLC Expands Business with Natural DNA Repair

Randolph, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --In an ongoing effort to improve business and services offered to clients, Health Matters Group LLC, a U.S. based company specializing in dietary supplements, anti-aging and skin care products, announced the introduction of the International Distributor Program for the company's product line sold under the Natural DNA Repair™ brand.



Customers looking for the most up-to-date information about the company business and products can view specific information at company website: http://naturaldnarepair.com. Customers who have specific interest or questions about the Distributor Program may obtain additional information via their Distributor Sign UP form at: http://naturaldnarepair.com/ac11-distributors.



The natural product line is based upon ac-11®, an Amazon Rainforest herbal extract derived from Uncaria tomentosa. ac-11® is supported by 10 US and foreign patents with over 40 research studies demonstrating support for the immune system and the body's natural mechanisms for repairing DNA. The ac-11® Natural DNA Repair™ products are designed to appeal specifically to active adults, seniors, boomers, athletes, trainers, nutritionists, nurses, doctors and customers looking for high quality nutritional support supplements and skin care products.



The complete line currently has 4 products: the new ac-11® Advanced Skin Repair Serum, ac-11® Caps - Beyond Antioxidants®, ac-11® DNA Life Caps™, plus the organic plant based Protein Powder and DNA Sports Pack with ac-11®.



The International Distributor Program for the product line ac-11® Natural DNA Repair™ is available for customers in the U.S. and globally through their online store http://naturaldnarepair.com/AC-11-Products.



Distributors that would like to be part of the experience are encouraged to visit the website at: http://naturaldnarepair.com/ac11-distributors for full details about the company's distributor program.



About Health Matters Group LLC

Located in Randolph, New Jersey, Health Matters Group LLC's mission is to support healthy aging through innovative and scientifically validated all-natural wellness solutions.



ac-11 is a registered trademark of Optigenex Inc. for more information visit: http://ac-11.com



The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The products mentioned herein are not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease