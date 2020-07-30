Health Plan Markets Offers Free Advisement on Orlando Medicare Supplement Options

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2020 --Health Plan Markets, who is based out of Orlando, announced that they will be offering free consultations regarding Medicare supplements, drug help, advantage options and more via phone and video conferencing. With seniors at a high risk because of the coronavirus pandemic, many healthcare providers and insurance companies have had to shift their customer service strategy to offer more virtual assistance. HPM has moved fast to ensure that their clients are able to get fast information on these matters including options or changes to their coverage before the end of the year. This information and the opportunity to sign up to meet with an agent virtually, can be found on the company site or by contacting the team directly.



"This has certainly been a strange year because of Covid-19 but people still need help with health insurance. As we get through the rest of the year, there are more questions than ever about coverage options including Medicare supplements and other things that are available. Seniors need to take advantage of this information including dental and drug help and what they can do." HPM Representative



Free consultations will begin in July of 2020 and include videoconferencing and phone calls. No one is required to give personal or sensitive information, nor will they have to sign up with the agency or representatives in order to receive the free consultation. Anyone with questions about Medicare options can call directly for further assistance.



"The information you find online about supplements, dental, if you travel, drug help or anything else is still accurate but you cannot know if it applies to you if you sign up for Medicare or how it will impact you. That's why you need to work with someone who can literally check to see what your doctors and pharmacies accept, what your out of pocket costs will be, monthly costs and more. This ensures that you are finding quality coverage that also fits within your budget."



About Health Plan Markets

Health Plan Markets is based out of Orlando, Florida and assists people of all ages with finding affordable health coverage including Medicare options. If you are interested in learning more about their free assistance and have questions, contact the company today for immediate help.



Related Links:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/healthplanmarkets