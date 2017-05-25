Health Technology Company, SleepSmart, Launches Adjustable Smart Pillow

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Today, SleepSmart, a health-technology company, is pleased to launch the SleepSmart Pillow, an adjustable pillow designed for side sleepers that features smart technology. The development of the product was in response to feedback from over 1,000 interviews on the problems people have with their pillows.



The design allows the user to place their head on the pillow, then quickly fine-tune the height using the Cloud Support System. With just two fingers, the pillow can be adjusted to achieve both support and comfort.



Accompanied with the SleepSmart mobile app, the user can monitor movements, snoring, and sound - collecting sleep data straight from the pillow. The information is analyzed through scientific research, then the app provides individualized insight on how to improve your rest.



Studies show that improving sleep can improve quality of life and overall well-being.



"At SleepSmart, our vision is to help the world rest better", said Dr. Jae Son, creator of SleepSmart. "We aim to be the world's most trusted source for developing products that improve the quality of your life by improving the quality of your rest."



The support layer of the pillow allows air to travel in and out of the bladder, adjusting into the optimal support-height position. The comfort layer is a down-alternative that features premium, soft materials that are hypoallergenic and 100% cotton.



The pillow also features a silent vibration alarm, controlled by the mobile app. When enabled, a component called Smart Wake Time will automatically wake you up while you're in the lightest phase of your sleep cycle, a natural way to get out of bed easier.



The pillow retails for $249.00. Limited, introductory pricing is available on Kickstarter starting at $100.00.



About SleepSmart

An adjustable smart pillow designed to be both supportive and comfortable, featuring a mobile app that provides valuable sleep insight.



