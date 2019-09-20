Amsterdam, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2019 --* Attain divine energy

* Relieve chronic diseases and pain

* Optimize genetic cells

* Re-activate your body's ability to self-heal

* Awaken inner true-self



To resolve the health crisis and help realize the Guang Huan Mi Zong mission of Human Health, World Peace and Religious Harmony, a series of the Great Perfection Esoteric Zen Dharma programs, founded by the exalted Holy Master Ziguang Shang Shi, will be offered to those in need.



Practicing the GHMZ Great Perfection Dharma provides incredibly significant relieving effects for chronic diseases and pain, such as heart disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, hay fever, migraines, insomnia, myopia, breast tumors, cervical problems, lower back pain, arthritis, infertility, and more.



It is for everyone without any distinction to race, nationality, religion, language, or gender. All are welcome.



Date & Time: September 22 - 26, 2019, starts at 1:30 pm



Venue: GHMZ Peace Hall

17 Liberty Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010



** A series of GHMZ Great Perfection Health Programs will be offered to the public from Sept. 26 to Nov.3, 2019:



1) Level I & II Health Dharma Program

Sept. 26 – Oct. 8, 2019 (13 days)

Ages: 9 – 65 years old



2) Global Health Crisis Forum for Entrepreneurs

Oct. 8 – 15, 2019 (8 days)

For 36 – 65 years old, Entrepreneurs Only



3) Rejuvenation Program for Seniors

Oct. 15 – 23, 2019 (9 days)

Ages: 56 – 73 years old



4) Achievement Program for Young People

Oct. 23 – Nov. 3, 2019 (9 days)

Ages: 18 – 46 years old



Introduction of Global Health Promotion United Association



The Global Health Promotion United Association (abbreviated as GHPUA) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable entity incorporated for educational, religious, cultural and charitable purposes. Its attributes are to have its devotees working willingly, initiatively and happily for improving the well-being and civilization of the entire human races and gradually attain an outstanding state of human health, world peace, and religious harmony.



Mission of GHPUA



GHPUA strives to achieve an ideal state of Human Health, World Peace and Religious Harmony by promoting global health and wholeness from a Buddhism perspective. Without any distinctions among race, gender, political and sexual preference, nationality, religion, GHPUA shares information and provides a forum for dialogue, networking, advocacy, and fellowship to the spectrum of Buddhism organizations and individuals working in national and international health.



Benefits of practicing the Dharma programs provided by GHPUA



GHPUA teaches the Guang Huan Mi Zong Great Perfection Dharma, which derives from the essence of Esoteric Buddhism and provides incredibly significant relieving effects for chronic diseases and pain, such as heart disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, hay fever, migraines, insomnia, myopia, breast tumors, cervical problems, lower back pain, arthritis, infertility, and more.



Vision



Motivated by traditional and contemporary Buddhism values, Global Health Promotion United Association, through its national and international network, will be a dynamic leader in bringing unity and support to healing ministries worldwide, advocating for a world where all have access, without bias, to basic health and prevention services.