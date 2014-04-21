San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --OnlineUSADoctors.Com has teamed up with a British, (Oxfordshire) software company (BMM Holding) Limited to launch OnlineUKDoctors.Com, who have also created a unique video contending health advice service connecting users to doctors 24/7.



Healthcare and doctor advice is also available through the OnlineUKDoctors.com forums that allow people access and networking capabilities with other users (USA & UK) via a video conferencing chat room. No where else, can people in the USA and UK speak to doctors through video asking important health questions that can often avoid hospital emergency room visits, or conditions that worsen states, Julie Wright, CEO of OnlineUSADoctors.com.



Considered as the leader in doctor video consultations nationwide within the USA, OnlineUSADoctors.com has partnered with OnlineUKDoctors.com to offer complimentary services in both the USA & UK alike.



Individuals and families will be able to access a doctor from the comfort of their own homes in real time via a video link 24/7.



"Studies show that healthcare problems and concerns increase when access to medical advice is delayed. We believe that having doctors available when a patient needs them has the ability to improve healthcare overall" says Julie Wright, President and Co-Founder of OnlineUSADoctors.com.



OnlineUSADoctors.com has delivered full scope healthcare virtual, online, video doctor services nationwide for a few years states Wright. This type of healthcare is known as "telemedicine" (video conferencing, virtual doctor consultations) explains Wright. But the real healthcare genius behind this type of healthcare delivery service is our co-founder, Dr. William Ryan Shelton who has been not only providing telemedicine healthcare for the past 5 years, but was also the first doctor to form the very first nationwide telemedicine, medical weight loss healthcare service in the USA states Wright. He was able to not only create, but perfect how and what services are appropriate in a telemedicine environment states Wright, but provide extremely high quality of care without incident explains Wright.



The Service

Users can access the doctor consultation and doctor video conferencing service(s) by visiting www.onlineusadoctors.com or www.onlineukdoctors.com, and registering for a doctor consultation. The user can then decide which type of care they need, along with scheduling at their convenience, not the doctors. That means, they tell us what date/time works best and one of our doctors calls them and video chats with them after receiving their new patient paperwork, explains Wright.



The User once subscribed will have unlimited to access to a doctor 24/7 via video conferencing. The User will be in a position to download a mobile APP allowing them to access the telemedicine, doctor healthcare service via Smart phone, Android, or tablet.



The telemedicine, doctor healthcare service also introduces the first video conferencing social network health chat rooms. Users will be able to login and share their experience with other people across the USA and UK about specific health issues.



The chat room topics will include:



1. Mothers & Fathers of newborn / toddlers / children

2. Women's Health

3. Men's Health

4. Mature Women's health

5. Carers Support

6. Stress in the Workplace

7. Young Health (18 years - 25 years)



Diseases and illnesses are often identified through non-emergent discussions with a doctor, explains Wright. Cancer and other diseases often are not detected through normal illness visits, but through prevention, which is what we want to offer and prevent.



Healthcare has now met up with the age of technology and can be accessed through your computer or phone, explains Wright. We are in the age of technology that remaining healthy doesn't mean taking time off from work to physically visit a doctors location. It means we can get healthy by utilizing technology, which means better quality of life, extended life for our family and friends and so forth, states Wright.



