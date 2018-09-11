Healthcare Bpo Market 2018: Extended Services, Revenue, Size, Share and Global Forecast 2025

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Healthcare BPO Industry Outlook: Healthcare sector is facing many challenges; this is due to administrative services, which in turn in hindering the working of the sector. Many companies have come up with solutions of business process outsourcing (BPO) to be used in healthcare to remove the complexities; the solution is also referred to as Healthcare BPO. Healthcare BPO are providing healthcare sector with innovative technologies, deep knowledge about various business processes & sophisticated tools related to analytics. Healthcare BPO service is boosting the financial performance, increasing resource allocation, etc. to the healthcare sector. Some of the services offered by Healthcare BPO are; Medical Billing & Collection, Medical Records Indexing, Medical Data Entry Services, Medical Claims Processing Services, Revenue Cycle Management Services, etc. Therefore, the Healthcare BPO Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Healthcare BPO Market anticipated flourishing in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are Charles River Laboratories International Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Accenture, Infosys Limited, Eli Global, Gebbs, Lonza, Genpact, Catalent Inc., IBM, Covance Inc., Parexel, Quintiles, Sutherland, United Health Group and Truven Health. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The Healthcare Bpo Market is segmented as follows-

The global Healthcare BPO Market is based on segment, by Payer Service the market is segmented into Claims Management, Provider Management, Product Development, Care Management, Human Resource Management, Operational/Administrative Management and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), by Product Service the market is segmented into Revenue Cycle Management, Medical Transcription, Medical Billing, Device Monitoring and Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning, and by Pharmaceutical Service the market is segmented into Clinical Data Management, Manufacturing Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance Services.



Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

Claims Management

Provider Management

Product Development

Care Management

Human Resource Management

Operational/Administrative Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



Healthcare BPO Market, By Product Service

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Transcription

Medical Billing

Device Monitoring

Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning



Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service:

Clinical Data Management

Manufacturing Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance Services



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis 2018:

On a global front, the Healthcare BPO Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region leads the Healthcare BPO Market owing to more expenditure on private & public healthcare, more number of claim records, etc.



What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Healthcare Bpo market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Healthcare Bpo market.



2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.



3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.



Major TOC of Healthcare Bpo Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1.Report Description

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

2.1.Key Highlights

Chapter 3.Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.1.1.Market Definition

3.1.2.Market Segmentation

3.2.Market Dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.2.Restraints

3.2.3.Opportunities

3.3.SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4.Market Analysis by Regions

4.1.North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1.United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2.Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3.Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1.Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2.France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

Chapter 5.Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Payer Service (2014-2018)

5.2.1.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Revenue Share by Payer Service (2014-2018)

5.3.Claims Management

5.3.1.Global Claims Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4.Provider Management

5.4.1.Global Provider Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5.Product Development

5.5.1.Global Product Development Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6.Care Management

5.6.1.Global Care Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7.Human Resource Management

5.7.1.Global Human Resource Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8.Operational/Administrative Management

Chapter 6.Healthcare BPO Market, By Product Service

6.1.Introduction

6.2. Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Product Service (2014-2018)

6.2.1.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Service (2014-2018)

6.3.Revenue Cycle Management

6.3.1.Global Revenue Cycle Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.Medical Transcription

6.4.1.Global Medical Transcription Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5.Medical Billing

Chapter 7.Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

7.1.Introduction

7.2.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Pharmaceutical Service (2014-2018)

7.2.1.Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Revenue Share by Pharmaceutical Service (2014-2018)

7.3.Clinical Data Management

7.3.1.Global Clinical Data Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter8. Healthcare BPO Market, By Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Healthcare BPO Revenue and Market Share by Regions

8.2.1. Global Healthcare BPO Revenue by Regions (2014-2018)

8.3. North America Healthcare BPO by Countries

8.3.1. North America Healthcare BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.3.2. North America Healthcare BPO Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2014-2018)

8.3.3. United States

8.3.3.1. United States Healthcare BPO Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.3.4. Canada

8.3.4.1. Canada Healthcare BPO Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.3.5. Mexico

8.3.5.1. Mexico Healthcare BPO Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.4. Europe Healthcare BPO by Countries

8.4.1. Europe Healthcare BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.4.2. Europe Healthcare BPO Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2014-2018)

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.3.1. Germany Healthcare BPO Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.4.4. France

8.4.4.1. France Healthcare BPO Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.4.5. UK

Chapter 9.Company Profiles

9.1. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Service Portfolio

9.1.3. Strategic Developments

9.1.4. Revenue and Market Share



9.2. HCL Technologies Limited

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Service Portfolio

9.2.3. Strategic Developments

9.2.4. Revenue and Market Share



9.3. Accenture

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Service Portfolio

9.3.3. Strategic Developments

9.3.4. Revenue and Market Share



9.4. Infosys Limited

9.4.1. Business Overview

9.4.2. Service Portfolio

9.4.3. Strategic Developments

9.4.4. Revenue and Market Share



9.5. Eli Global

9.5.1. Business Overview

9.5.2. Service Portfolio

9.5.3. Strategic Developments

9.5.4. Revenue and Market Share

