Healthcare Marketing Consultant Shares Insight Into Building a Better Healthcare Marketing Team

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --"Nearly all modern medical providers have an online presence – but few do it exceptionally well," says Mandy McEwen, founder and CEO of Mod Girl Marketing, a healthcare marketing consultancy. "There are so many organizations that run a fantastic business offline, but they fail to allocate sufficient resources and seek out the right level of expertise to reach their full potential online," she adds.



Modern healthcare marketing is not just about having a virtual parking lot with your contact information. When done properly, it's a source of lucrative new leads, as well as an effective way to cement existing relationships with patients. Mastering the art of online marketing is essential for any medical service provider to remain competitive in what has become a crowded marketplace.



"I work with a lot of plastic surgeons," McEwen states," and for them, it's not just about competing with other surgeons in Tampa Bay, Florida or Columbus, Ohio – it's about competing with surgeons in New York City or South Korea or Brazil because people are increasingly more willing to travel for their medical care than they ever were before."



In a recent blog post, McEwen details what steps need to be taken to build a more effective healthcare marketing team, from determining which job titles need to be filled, to deciding whether to hire in-house or outsource, to documenting a corporate strategy with measures put in place to measure progress over time. Requesting an inbound marketing audit is an excellent place to begin assessing needs and determining what the next steps ought to be.



"For healthcare clients, in particular, our consultants do a lot of work on compliance issues and security," McEwen adds. "In the post-HIPAA era, you can't just dump these responsibilities onto an intern anymore. We recommend having a lawyer or Content Compliance Manager on staff to avoid penalties that are both costly and embarrassing. We show healthcare teams how to audit their existing processes and automate some of the day-to-day tasks to free up their time, without sacrificing security."



The saying "Two heads are better than one" is never truer than when putting together an inbound marketing team for a healthcare organization. Mod Girl Marketing consultants can cover a lot of ground in just a few hours' worth of time. Healthcare executives can learn more about the strategic guidance at their disposal by visiting their website.



