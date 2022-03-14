Healthcare Practices Combat #1 Cause of Death in US During National Heart Awareness Month

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2022 --Approximately 659,000 men and women die each year from heart disease— the leading cause of death in the United States. In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health, healthcare practices across the nation recognize American Heart Month every February by providing individuals with life-saving knowledge and vital advice to reduce their risk of heart disease.



"This February, it's important that we spread awareness that leading a heart-healthy life can help add years to a person's life," says Erica Thomas, Ph.D., Practice Administrator at Pointe Primary Care in Lewes, Delaware. "We encourage patients to be cognizant that heart disease can occur at any age and is the leading cause of death in America."



Heart disease refers to numerous conditions that impact the heart from functioning properly. The CDC reports over 47% of individuals in the United States have at least one of the following three risk factors for heart disease: high cholesterol, smoking, or high blood pressure. Known to be a "silent" disease, both men and women of all ages should take immediate action in reducing their risk. Simple lifestyle changes to increase heart health can mean living a longer, happier life, and individuals should start today.



"The CDC recognizes four ways to increase heart health: don't smoke, manage conditions such as high blood pressure or cholesterol, eat a healthy diet, and exercise," shares Erica Thomas. "Focusing on these four lifestyle changes is a great start towards positive heart health. People who have a family history of high blood pressure or heart disease should consult their providers about their risks."



