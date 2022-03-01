Healthcare Practices Push Early Detection to Save Thousands of Lives During National Self Check Month

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --During the month of February, healthcare practices across the nation recognize National Self Check Month to encourage individuals to take control of their health by promoting early detection measures. Early detection is the number one preventative measure individuals can take to reduce chronic disease and illness.



"National Self Check Month is extremely important in reminding us that often early detection can help save a life. Behaviors and exposures from earlier in life can greatly impact your later years; however, it's never too late to make positive changes to reduce risk," explains Erica Thomas, Ph.D., Practice Administrator at Pointe Primary Care in Lewes, Delaware. "Prevention is key with diseases such as diabetes and cancer."



Pointe Primary Care encourages individuals to take action this month to promote positive health and wellness. Their providers share advice on how to decrease the chances of chronic disease and illnesses, which include:



1: Self Check Your Body For Any Abnormal Lumps

2: Examine Your Skin For Mole Growth

3: Take Your Temperature

4: Check Your Pulse To Ensure Normal BPM

5: Seek A Medical Professional for Routine Checkups



"Regular physicals and screenings, avoiding excessive UV exposure, exercising, and healthy diet is key in maintaining one's health," shares Erica Thomas. "We all have the power to better prevent disease and it needs to start today."



Preventative care screenings and exams are a proactive approach towards the detection of diseases. Some preventative care options include blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and cancer screenings as well as comprehensive physicals, assessing diabetic risk, weight management, nutrition support, and more. Speak with your provider today to discuss any questions about how to self-check at home or to schedule routine screenings.



About Pointe Primary Care

Pointe Primary Care is an internal medicine practice that offers continuous, comprehensive, patient-centered care in the Delaware area and beyond. The practice offers expertise in primary care focusing on acute and preventative care as well as chronic conditions. Pointe Primary Care brings state-of-the-art treatment to patients with a mission to continue to expand and evolve to meet patients' needs. To schedule an appointment with a Point Primary Care provider, visit the Pointe Primary Care website.



Contact Info

Mary Adams

madams@bemarketingsolutions.com