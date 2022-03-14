Healthcare Practices Stand in Support of the Millions Impacted by MS During Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2022 --Worldwide, approximately 2.5 million people suffer from Multiple Sclerosis. This devastating disease causes the immune system to attack nerve cells and renders individuals unable to properly transmit information, causing balance issues, weakened vision, fatigue, in addition to other unpredictable symptoms. During the month of March, healthcare practices and individuals team up to observe Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, drawing attention to the disease and supporting those who are currently struggling with MS.



According to Erica Thomas, PhD, Practice Administrator at Pointe Primary Care in Lewes, Delaware, "There are many resources available for those diagnosed with MS. One resource is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society which can provide emotional support, help navigate the complexities of finding a healthcare provider, and supply educational materials." The cause of MS is unknown and there is no cure. However, this does not stop doctors and healthcare practitioners alike from researching and discovering ways patients who struggle with MS can find relief. Medications that help manage symptoms and rehabilitation strategies to help improve functionality are some of the many options in treating MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



"We haven't given up hope yet. The National Institutes of Health currently sponsor experimental stem cell treatments as well as investigations into genes that may be associated with an increased risk for MS," explains Erica Thomas. Individuals can observe Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month by becoming an advocate, donating to MS organizations, or participating in local or national MS walks held in your community. Show your support for MS Month by wearing the orange ribbon. If you are showing symptoms of MS or are currently struggling with Multiple Sclerosis, speak with a healthcare professional today.



About Pointe Primary Care

Pointe Primary Care is an internal medicine practice that offers continuous, comprehensive, patient-centered care in the Delaware area and beyond. The practice offers expertise in primary care focusing on acute and preventative care as well as chronic conditions. Pointe Primary Care brings state-of-the-art treatment to patients with a mission to continue to expand and evolve to meet patients' needs. To schedule an appointment with a Pointe Primary Care provider, visit the Pointe Primary Care website.