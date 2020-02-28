Healthy Communities Partners with BizIQ

Williamsburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2020 --Healthy Communities, a custom home building company with a focus on efficiency and environmental friendliness, is happy to announce that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, AZ that works with small business clients across numerous industries.



Partnering with BizIQ allows Healthy Communities to take advantage of the marketing firm's expertise as a way to establish its brand and online presence. The company hopes to reach new clients who might be interested in new home construction in Williamsburg, VA.



BizIQ specializes in creating individual strategies for small businesses that want experts to handle their marketing. Their plans include brand-new websites, search engine optimization and content creation. These and other services will help Healthy Communities connect with new customers through improved search engine rankings and fresh content, which is written by professional copywriters and designed to educate and inform prospective custom home buyers.



"Healthy Communities takes pride in offering our customers a tailored home designing and building experience," said Jay Epstein of Healthy Communities. "With BizIQ handling our marketing strategy, we're excited to reach even more Williamsburg-area home buyers."



About Healthy Communities

Founded in 1978, Healthy Communities specializes in custom built homes in Williamsburg, VA. It strives to use the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly materials and technologies available, including solar panels, green building materials and more. Healthy Communities works with each customer to provide them with an individually-designed custom home to meet their specific needs. To learn more about Healthy Communities and its home design services, please visit http://healthycommunitiesva.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.