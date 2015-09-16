Healthy Food Franchise Old New York Deli & Bakery Co. Caters to Schools This Fall

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --As classes resume throughout California, Old New York Deli & Bakery Co. franchises are preparing for an increase in catering orders during on weekdays. Franchise owners expect parents and teachers who have regularly stopped at one of the cafe's three California locations over the summer to place catering orders for class parties.



Old New York Deli & Bakery Co.'s catering menu is perfect for school events, because it includes lots of healthy and affordable options. As one franchisee noted, "Old New York Deli's catering menu has bagel trays, yogurt parfait bars, fresh fruit displays and salad trays all starting at less than $2.99 per person."



An employee put the cafe's prices in perspective for schools, "For lunch, the 6 Foot Submarine Sandwich feeds up to 30 people -- an entire class -- for just $129.99. That's less than pizza for a whole class would cost at many places."



Specializing in breakfast and lunch fare, Old New York Deli & Bakery Co.'s offerings are the perfect type of food for class parties. With many teachers, parents and kids being health-conscious, Old New York Deli's fruit, sandwiches and salads are a good alternative to greasy pizza parties.



Franchise owners see the school year as an opportunity for them to grow their catering business, as well as an opportunity for others to invest in their own healthy food franchise. Schools will always have a need for parties, and healthy options will continue to be popular. As Old New York Deli & Bakery becomes known as a go-to place for inexpensive yet good food, more and more classes are expected to call up and place orders at all franchise locations.



For more information, visit http://www.oldnewyork.com/