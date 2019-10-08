Healthy Hands Cooking Is Now HHC Franchising, LLC

Columbia, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --Healthy Hands Cooking is proud to announce the launch of HHC Franchising LLC, to help meet the nation's demand for fighting obesity through hands-on, nutrition-based, healthy cooking classes that specialize in teaching educational programs for children ages 2 to 18.



"Since 2012, we have helped more than 550 instructors use our methods to teach tens of thousands of students each month. Healthy Hands Cooking franchise owners have the distinct advantage of learning from our years of experience, proven methods, automated processes, and phenomenal success stories," states Jan Pinnington, Founder and CEO.



The U.S. Department of Commerce and other statistical reporting agencies agree that franchising offers a better chance to succeed.



"When you love what you do, and are passionate about helping others, your commitment flows throughout your organization to create a very special bond which is the perfect recipe for success. We call this bond our HHC Family," says Pinnington. "We are committed to helping our franchise owners succeed through hands-on operational guidance, specialty training, and white-glove support."



The HHC Franchising LLC model offers its owners the ability to grow under one common, proven brand while sharing in the strength of collaborative efforts.



Each Healthy Hands Cooking business is independently-owned and managed using a team of HHC Certified Helpers that teach in multiple locations at once. "It truly is a business to business focus," says Pinnington. "This is where owners can manage multiple employees to serve their territory."



HHC franchises are now available as a mobile cooking operation only, or as a storefront + mobile concept both of which include protected territories of 25,000 to 40,000 children.



New franchise owners receive a robust mobile starter kit on wheels that includes portable appliances, kitchen tools, instructional materials, safety and hygiene items, and a branded signage kit. A two and half-day onsite training program is conducted at the corporate training center in Columbia (Irmo), SC.



Current and active licensed instructors that are a good fit for this full-time, multiple location business model, will be considered as first priority for the new HHC franchise business.



The company invites interested parties to meet them at their debut franchise show being held on October 26-27, 2019 at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida.



About Healthy Hands Cooking

Healthy Hands Cooking is a movement to fight childhood obesity by certifying and empowering self-employed cooking instructors to teach children and families about nutrition and healthy cooking. Their instructors are passionate moms, dads, teachers, nutrition grads, entrepreneurs, wellness advocates and more.



For more information, please visit HealthyHandsCooking.com.



