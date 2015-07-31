Healthy Nation, LLC. Solves Issue of Getting Children to Eat Veggies with Vegy Vida

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --The benefits of a vegetable based diet are now known to all. However, many children and adult around the world are extremely averse to the idea of eating vegetables. It has been observed that almost 80% of people avoid vegetable servings that are highly recommended. Research conducted by Healthy Nation suggests that most of the healthy compounds present in vegetables have a bitter taste (antioxidants and phytochemicals). Children are more adverse towards vegetables compared to the adults because they have three times more taste buds than adults do.



Healthy Nation, LLC. claims that they have created a solution to this problem in the form of Vegy Vida®. Under the leadership of Heather Young, the company has built a team of food and beverage industry experts with a wealth of experience. This team is passionate about health and nutrition and is dedicated to creating products that will make the world a healthier place.



Vegy Vida® is a low fat, low-calorie dipping sauce made from all natural components that can improve the taste of vegetables by dipping, spreading, or squeezing. The most noteworthy feature of Vegy Vida® is its natural bitter-blocking formula that reduces the bitterness of vegetables. The product also contains a small amount of olive oil to promote the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins present in vegetables. Most importantly, this dipping sauce does not contain any artificial ingredients, colors, or harmful chemicals. At present, Vegy Vida® is available in different flavor such as Mac N' Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza, Garlic Bread, Ranch, Bacon, and Taco.



Healthy Nation is all set to start making Vegy Vida® after two years of trial and error. However, they need funding support to get started. The company has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $50,000 for this purpose.



Proceeds from this campaign will be used on:



- The bottle mold

- Bottles

- Labels

- Bottle caps

- Vegy Vida ingredients.



