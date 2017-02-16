Healthy Solutions for You Launches Website Featuring Quality Health Aid Products

Lima, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2017 --Nancy Mayerson is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SimplyHealthySolutions4U.com. The website offers a wide variety of health aid products including daily living aids, electrotherapy supplies, and medical equipment. The website features a wide assortment of products and medical sets to help individuals discover new solutions to different health issues in their life, whether they are as simple as needing quality medical identification jewelry or as complicated as finding an electrotherapy stimulator. While working in the health industry for over thirty years, Mayerson watched many people make difficult choices between having prescriptions and being able to eat that week. She brought her concerns to her local community, eventually contributing to a program that helps local residents to get prescriptions for free in emergency situations. She started her website as a way to extend her ability to help people find affordable health solutions for a variety of needs.



There are many excellent health aid products featured within the merchandise of SimplyHealthySolutions4U.com. The website carries items including daily living aids such as wheelchair accessories and assist poles; medical equipment including stethoscopes and medical diagnostic sets; electrotherapy supplies including dual channel EMG systems as well as EMG pathway electrodes; and more. Mayerson wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on her own firsthand experience working in the health industry.



In the future, Mayerson plans to continue to offer a larger range of items within SimplyHealthySolutions4U.com. The products offered on her site will include ones that can help customers with physical health, daily living needs, pharmaceutical health, financial health, and emotional well-being. She will be adding products as she comes across new items that might be beneficial to her customers.



To complement the main website, Mayerson is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheSimplyHealthyBlog.com.



This blog will cover topics that relate to the products featured on her main website such as enjoying peace of mind with medical awareness bracelets, finding quality medical diagnostic equipment, and living a full and active life with the right wheelchair accessories. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with more information about the products offered on the main website.



