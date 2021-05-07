HealthyMarks Medicare Has Opened Its Second Office in Downtown San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2021 --HealthyMarks Medicare, a North County San Diego Health Insurance Brokerage, has opened its second office in downtown San Diego, giving it the opportunity to help a greater number of people with their Medicare concerns and decisions all over California.



The new second office will open doors to multiple opportunities not just for the company but also for the people signing up for Medicare in San Diego.



HealthyMarks specializes in helping people sign up for Medicare once they turn 65 years old. With a new office in the picture, it will be able to assist many more people with regards to Medicare.



"HealthyMarks already has business clients and Medicare clients all throughout California. We work with multiple businesses in downtown San Diego, and we have Medicare clients all throughout the county. Opening our second office gives us an opportunity to better serve those clients." said Keaton Marks, owner, and CEO of HealthyMarks Medicare.



Every individual of age 65 or more has a right to health insurance, and Medicare plays such an important role in helping them get their right. It provides financial security as well as health support to millions of old people as well as younger people with disabilities.



HealthyMarks Medicare aims to make Medicare even more accessible than ever to the older residents of California, and with the second office, it will be able to cater to a larger population.



HealthyMarks Medicare has its main offices in Encinitas, where the team has successfully helped many local residents enroll in Medicare through a comfortable and hassle-free process. Still, a large part of the HealthyMarks clientele resides downtown. In order to help them regarding their Medicare decisions, HealthyMarks often offers in-home meetings or sometimes organizes team meetups elsewhere to make enrollment convenient for the clients.



With the opening of the new office, HealthyMarks Medicare can readily and easily offer its services from an office environment, which is indeed a highly convenient and easy option for the people.



HealthyMarks can help you at each step, so you don't have to do it alone. An insurance broker is the perfect person to evaluate different Medicare plans. Not to mention, it does not cost money to work with one. Medicare insurance carriers agree that there is some degree of value in brokers. It's ideal for an individual to work with an insurance broker to be able to get the maximum benefit out of it.



HealthyMarks prides itself on making sure the people who enroll with them have a solid grasp of their health insurance decision. Many brokers are only able to offer certain insurance carriers. Some brokers are unable to provide a complete picture of the San Diego Medicare offerings. With HealthyMarks Medicare, you can be confident you have the right information. With the second office, HealthyMarks Medicare is now able to help evaluate and enroll more and more people in Downtown San Diego as well as the whole of California in Medicare plans when they turn 65. The team specializes in Medicare Supplement Plans as well as Medicare Advantage Plans. There's also a health insurance team that focuses on San Diego businesses and their insurance offering for their employees. You should always know all your options in detail before you make a decision for yourself.



If you need Medicare help, the team at HealthyMarks Medicare is just a call away and is at your service.



Address: HealthyMarks Medicare San Diego 325 W Washington St Ste 2 #610 San Diego, CA 92103