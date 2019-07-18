HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop in Haneda Airport Selected as Regional Winner Asia Pacific

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --The Airport Food & Beverage and Conference and Awards (FAB) has selected HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop as Highly Commended and the Regional Winner Asia Pacific for the category Best Airport Health-Centered or Vegan Offer of the Year. The judges announced their decision in Dallas, Texas on June 27, 2019.



It is a day of celebration for HealthyTOKYO K.K. Just seven months after the opening of their HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop in Haneda Airport they have been recognized for their unique vegan offering in Japan. The global airport food and beverage industry has selected them from among hundreds of entries for the awards offered in 2019.



HealthyTOKYO was established in 2011 and is a health and wellness leader in Japan with their website dedicated to provide "All you need to stay healthy in Japan". In December 2018, they opened their first brick and mortar offering after they were approached by Haneda Airport, the fifth most traveled airport in the world. In keeping with their healthy mission, the company decided to open the first and only 100% vegan cafe in any airport in Japan. The cafe offers a large variety of organic baked goods, sandwiches, salads, organic coffee, matcha drinks, craft beer as well as handcrafted cocktails and soft drinks. It is the many pioneering aspects of this innovative healthy vegan cafe that caught the interest of the judges and eventually led to the winning selection.



"We are humbled by this recognition", Michael Bobrove CEO of HealthyTOKYO says. "To be chosen from among so many veteran Airport F&B outlets and selected by a group of people far more knowledgeable and experienced than us is an honor and a thrill. It has really motivated the team to work even harder to satisfy our customers".



The FAB award is the premier award within the global airport food and beverage community. The 2019 awards ushered in the introduction of the new category "Health-Centered or Vegan Offer of the Year". This is a clear sign that the industry recognizes the meteoric rise of plant-based foods and necessity for an increase in healthy airport offerings.



Takeru Sugaya, HealthyTOKYO's F&B Manager expressed his appreciation when hearing of the cafe's winning selection "HealthyTOKYO is so grateful to the FAB judges' recognition and to our loyal customers who have made the cafe what it is today. Arigatougozaimasu".



About HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop

HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop is located in Haneda Airport Terminal 2 in the Upper Deck Tokyo area on the third floor of the complex.