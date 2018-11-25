Hear the World with SOMIC and Its New 3 Headphones

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2018 --SOMIC Industrial Co., Ltd has recently launched three new series of audio products on the occasion of its ongoing Black Friday Sale event. SOMIC Industrial is an audio product manufacturer and brand that deals in headphones, headsets, earphones, and earbuds tailored for music and gaming enthusiasts.



The new product releases include the G951S Pink, a pair of powerful electric gaming headphones with a cute and girly design. Advanced gaming needs can be satisfied by the G801, a powerful pair of headphones with game noise output but also with unparalleled comfort. The newly launched SC2000, a pair of Bluetooth music earphones, provides high portability and versatility to all music fans.



SOMIC Technology has more than 19 years of experience in the manufacturing and sale of high-quality and highly-efficient audio products. High-quality peripherals are a must-have for an enjoyable and entertaining gaming experience. This is particularly true for shooting games, where investing in good peripherals and hardware is an almost compulsory choice. SOMIC Technology has studied in depth the needs of its customers and understands their concerns. It thus realized that most experienced gamers lose at video games because they underestimate the importance of their devices on their gaming performance. Besides a powerful computer and a high-resolution monitor, headphones play an essential role in rising the chances of winning the game. They do so by ensuring a deeper immersion in the video game, reducing the disturbance caused by outside noise, and thus sharpening the player's focus.



All of the SOMIC products are not only technologically advanced but are also extremely comfortable even for longer wear. Each of the new products recently released has its core features, which will be briefly described here below:



1. Girls Gaming Headphones G951S Pink



In a mostly male-dominated gaming world, SOMIC Technology decided to create a pair of gaming headphones specially designed for the female audience. The product is easy to recognize for its pastel color and cute emoticon covering its external earmuff. This pair of headphones comes with detachable cat ears, which can be placed on top of the headphones for a more adorable look. Besides its cute design, the SOMIC G951S Pink is still a sturdy product with skin-friendly earmuffs, a powerful noise cancellation system, and a high-quality vocalize unit of 40mm with an adjustable audio frequency. This pair of gaming headphones is designed for not causing headaches even after long period of wear, since they are designed to perfectly fit the female players' head.



2. Highly-versatile and powerful Gaming Headphones G801



The SOMIC G801 is an advanced piece of gaming equipment which can be used on a smartphone, computer, PS4, Xbox, and other devices. It is highly compatible with different types of devices, and its weight of only 225 grams makes extremely portable. It comes with a built-in microphone that can be plugged for intra-gamer communication or unplugged to be used in its music or video mode. It has a 3.5 mm audio interface design and a 40mm sound level unit. Its high-fidelity speaker reduces the need to raise the volume when in noisy public environments, which is a harmful and yet common habit among headphones and earphones users. Customers can adjust this pair of headphones according to their needs, by thus reducing the chances of headaches and other health issues.



3. Cost-effective and portable Bluetooth music headphones – SC2000



In October 2018, SOMIC Technology released the SC2000, a new model of music headphones with advanced Bluetooth, wireless, and active noise reduction technology. Its foldable design makes this product convenient to carry around; its recommended uses include but are not limited to trips, sports, work, and study. The SOMIC R&D team invested their energy and efforts in creating a portable set of headphones with a real noise reduction system. Even in a noisy environment, it can effectively isolate all noise from the outside world. The materials used in the earphones are durable, and the earmuffs are comfortable and soft. In addition to the superiority of the materials and the comfort of wearing, they use an excellent professional audio technology and are equipped with a high-quality sound quality unit.



When asked to comment about the efforts SOMIC has made in creating the new SC2000, Mark, the SOMIC Product Manager said "the SOMIC music series is designed to meet the needs of all professional music fans. It is a great combination of SOMIC advanced acoustic technology and unremitting pursuit to provide customers with the perfect product models. SOMIC focuses on each detail of its products to make the listening experience even more authentic".



SOMIC Industrial Co., Ltd is one of the earliest professional headphones manufacturers in China and is also the one which has achieved the greatest success in developing its international market. Headquartered in the city of Dongguan (Guangdong) in China, SOMIC's production bases are actually much wider, and the company has set up partnerships with more than 50 agencies in Eastern Europe, Middle South Asia, and America. Its products are sold in more than 200 countries, including the US, Germany, UK, South Korea, and even more.



