An article published in the LA Times has linked Herpes Zoster (HZ) to increased heart attacks. Those who experience a Herpes Zoster outbreak (shingles), a condition caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), are “50% more likely to have a heart attack than those who have not had shingles (1).” As the author of the article wrote, “…the disease process that ends in a heart attack…may have started with a mild or asymptomatic case of herpes zoster infection (1).” The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with VZV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural products was clinically proven to reduce symptoms of viral infections in a study that followed FDA guidelines.



The CDC notes that herpes zoster, or “HZ” and commonly known as shingles “is a painful skin rash. It is caused by varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. Nearly 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime. Anyone who has had chickenpox or received chickenpox vaccine in the past may develop shingles.” (2)



The CBCD recommends that people who have had chickenpox in the past take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (VZV) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The LA Times article discussed a new study published in the medical journal Neurology.

Study authors discovered that the VZV virus increases the rates of heart attack dramatically. Shingles patients “had 14% more heart attacks … than matched subjects who had not had shingles (1).”



Another study found that the “Inflammatory process is a well-established pathogenic process in exacerbating atherosclerosis (a disease in which plaque (pronounced ‘plak’) builds up inside your arteries).” In addition, “The present study used a representative population sample and found that patients with the history of herpes zoster were at higher risk of arrhythmia (an irregular heart beat) and coronary artery disease (heart disease).” (See the Journal of Medical Virology, from January 30, 2014) (4).



“Almost 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles, also known as zoster or herpes zoster. There are an estimated 1 million cases each year in this country. Anyone who has recovered from chickenpox may develop shingles; even children can get shingles. However the risk of disease increases as a person gets older. About half of all cases occur among men and women 60 years old or older.” (See the CDC’s webpage on herpes zoster, last updated January 10, 2011) (2).



