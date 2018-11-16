Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2018 --Competitive Analysis of Heart Failure Drugs Market

The leading players in the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Glaxo Smith Kline, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. and Astra Zeneca Plc.. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Glaxo Smith Kline

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Astra Zeneca Plc.



Heart Failure Drugs Industry Outlook

Heart Failure also referred to as congestive heart failure, is seen when the ability of heart to pump blood is limited. This condition occurs due to narrowed arteries or high BP, which in turn weakens the heart. Symptoms of Heart Failure can be improved with treatment and help to live longer. Heart Failure can be reduced by minimizing intake of sodium in diet, stress & weight management and exercising. Heart Failure Drugs use is growing due to increase in the number of cases of congestive heart failure, approval of number of drugs by the FDA, rise in the aged population across the globe, increased knowledge amongst the people about the treatment of congestive heart failure, etc. Therefore, the Heart Failure Drugs Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Heart Failure Drugs Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Heart Failure Drugs Market- Segmentation

The global Heart Failure Drugs Market is based on segment, by Drug Type the market is segmented into Beta Blockers, ARBs, ACE Inhibitors and Other Drug Types, and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Hospitals, Online Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies.



Heart Failure Drugs Market, By Drug Type

Beta Blockers

ARBs

ACE Inhibitors

Other Drug Types



Heart Failure Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies



Heart Failure Drugs Market-Regional Insights

On a global front, the Heart Failure Drugs Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Heart Failure Drugs Market owing to number of acquisitions & mergers and also introduction of new products.



