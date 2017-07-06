Heath Insurance Shop Announces the Launch of New Personal Health Insurance in Angola IN and Huntington IN

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --Health Insurance Shop, a full service company, today announced the launch of its pioneering personal health insurance in Angola IN and Huntington IN. This typical health insurance is a first of its kind health plan designed for the Americans to provide a 360 degree health solution. The product assures the customers with the unique benefit of combining health protection, wellness and health reserve.



The plan is distinctively designed to create reserve that works as one's personal health wallet. This innovative initiative comes with an added advantage of protection against the rising health care costs. Whether one is shopping for group health for one's company or looking for an individual policy for oneself, Health Insurance Shop, Inc. has the right solution for all. They offer one of the largest carrier portfolios in the area to help one find the best and most affordable policy for one and one's employees.



The health insurance experts of the company regularly and routinely receive and process personal information that would be considered sensitive in nature. This often includes both protected and personal identifying information. They are all careful about the privacy of the clients, securing all paper files to avoid disclosure to unauthorized individuals.



They also engage their agents and brokers in undertaking complete training to ensure that they possess essential knowledge to assist individuals who are seeking health insurance options through affordable act.



The company has earned a great reputation for quick service and excellent commitment to their customers. To be able to serve in the best possible manner, they continually encourage their brokers and agents to invest time and resources to obtain the necessary certifications to assist clients and prospects alike. This shows their commitment to providing the best level of professional service possible.



For more information on affordable health insurance in Huntington IN and Fort Wayne IN, visit http://www.buyhealthinsurancehere.com



About Health Insurance Shop, Inc.

Health Insurance Shop, Inc. handle all types of life insurance and health insurance needs for individuals and businesses. Their agency is staffed by proven professionals who are committed to providing their clients with highly personalized service.