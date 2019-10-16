Heatmap Analytics: FastSensor Provides Important Insights for Retailers

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2019 --Retailers have to be highly adaptable to changing customer behaviors, preferences, and shopping trends. The key to keeping up with these kinds of changes is collecting and analyzing relevant customer data. Brick-and-mortar retailers have traditionally relied on information like point-of-sale data, short customer studies with insights into brief time frames, or anecdotal information and intuition about daily operations to understand what is and what is not working in their stores. In contrast, e-commerce stores have granular, ongoing customer data readily available and can use it to inform their business decisions. With technologies such as heatmap analytics from FastSensor, physical retail locations can benefit from the kind of data and analytics that have previously given digital marketplaces a competitive edge.



Using In-Store Customer Data to Improve Sales

There are several types of data you can collect from your customers while they shop and different ways to gather the data. You could get your staff to observe customer behavior and tally up store visits. You can also learn a lot about customer satisfaction and engagement from insights from your staff or post-transactional surveys. If you are going to make big decisions based on these observations, you may also want to consider an easier and more reliable source of data.



While human insights are invaluable, it takes time and effort to collect customer data on the shop floor. Your staff also needs to focus on providing your customers an exceptional shopping experience. Additionally, you don't want them to do anything that makes your shoppers uncomfortable. Using FastSensor is an ideal choice because it measures customer metrics throughout the day, without disrupting the shopping experience.



You can learn a lot about your customers from heatmap analytics. FastSensor heatmap analytics allow you to track customer movements inside your store. Using in-store sensors, you can learn a lot about the flow of customer traffic. If you are running a promotional display, you can see how much interest it generates. If traffic to the promotional display is low, it could indicate that you need to relocate it or do additional marketing. Alternately, low traffic could also indicate that the product is not of high interest. This data generated by FastSensor's analytics can help you make necessary changes in marketing tactics and in the layout of your store to improve sales conversions. You can also use the data to assess the effects of any changes and promotions you do.



Other useful pieces of information you can gather from FastSensor heatmap analytics can help you see if there are any dead zones in the store. You can make changes to your product offerings or store layout to meet the needs and expectations of your customers and improve the overall customer experience. You can also adjust the distribution of resources in the store, including your sales staff.



Boost Your Conversions with a Few Changes

Customer data is an important key in retail decision-making. For the physical retailer, continuously improving the customer experience is a primary objective in this highly competitive market. This comes with determining what customers want and having some flexibility and adaptability to make changes and test new approaches and store layouts. Collecting customer data doesn't have to be complex or involved. With FastSensor, brick-and-mortar stores can gather customer data and track store performance seamlessly and in real-time.



Using FastSensor, you can take advantage of heatmap analytics which provides retailers valuable insights into consumer behavior. The platform also offers solutions for trade show marketers and event organizers to measure the effectiveness of their event. If you are interested in learning more about FastSensor and the solutions we provide, get in touch with us!



About FastSensor

