Pharmacy Automation Market by Product and End-User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

Pharmacy Automation is needed mainly for Healthcare services and pharmacies. Number of deaths is reported in North American region due do wrong dispensing of medicine that leads to hearth failure, stroke and tumors, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Due to increasing number of diseases and the number of people affected by them, there is need of safe and error free medicine dispensing techniques. The Pharmacy Automation Market is boasting in order to reduce the errors in medicine dispensing and handling the increased number of patients. The other driving elements are, rising medicine cost so, health care centers and pharmacies are needed to cut the cost medicines. Some uses of Pharmacy Automation are like; management, prescription, counting, inventory management and dispensing. Also the strict rules and regulations by the governments across the globe for medication compounding, packaging and labeling are increasing the need for Pharmacy Automation.



Global Pharmacy Automation Market: Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

CareFusion Corp



Omnicell, Inc.



AmerisourceBergen Corp.



Dickinson and Company



Parata System Inc.



Becton



Kirby Lester



McKesson Corp



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Pharmacy Automation market. strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Pharmacy Automation market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Pharmacy Automation Market: Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, the Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is ranked in the Pharmacy Automation Market pursued by Europe and Asia Pacific. Some strict rules & regulations by the government and different positive action towards pharmacy automation are the factors for these regions leading the global Pharmacy Automation Market. Also the increasing number of insurance policies in US has increased the need for more efficient and reliable pharmacy automation. The healthcare sector is the main driving agent of the Asia Pacific and Latin American market. Primarily due to rise in number of ill people and need for more reliable and efficient healthcare service is the driving agent for Pharmacy Automation Market across the globe.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Pharmacy Automation Market: Segmentation Overview

Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Automated storage and retrieval systems, Automated compounding devices, Automated medication dispensing, Table-top tablet counter and Automated packaging and labeling), End-User (Retail Pharmacy, Inpatient and Outpatient) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Global Pharmacy Automation Market: Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of Product the Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented into; Automated storage and retrieval systems, Automated compounding devices, Automated medication dispensing, Table-top tablet counter and Automated packaging and labeling. The Automated medication dispensing is leading the market in by Product segment. The factor for rising share in market for Automated medication dispensing are reduction in time & cost, medication safety, better storage capacity, improved stock management, etc.



Global Pharmacy Automation Market: End-User Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application the Pharmacy Automation Market is segmented into; Retail Pharmacy, Inpatient and Outpatient. In End-user segment Inpatient pharmacy is leading the Pharmacy Automation market. The factors responsible for the rise are; increasing demand for reducing the waiting-time for inpatient pharmacy, growing demand for more reliable and accurate pharmacy products.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Overview



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter 5. Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product



Chapter 6. Pharmacy Automation Market, By End-User



Chapter 7. Pharmacy Automation Market, By Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Chapter 9. Global Pharmacy Automation Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 10. Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast (2018-2025)



…Read Full Table of Contents



