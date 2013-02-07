Heavyweight Great Henry Tillman Joins the Fight for the Underprivileged

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --Tillman, a 1984 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, was asked by Foundation President and Henry Armstrong’s grandson Edward Scott Jr. to take part in a float celebrating the 100th birthday of the pound-for-pound great at the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Los Angeles on January 19th.



Tillman was pleased to accept the opportunity to honor a boxing legend and help in bringing awareness to a great cause.



“Out of respect for Henry Armstrong, an all-time great fighter, I said it would most definitely be an honor,” recalls Tillman.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation would like to thank Mr. Tillman for the generosity of his time and looks forward to partnering again in the near future.



“Together, we will achieve the goals we aim to reach,” says Tillman.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation maintains several outreach programs, including a scholarship program, and partners with adopted non-profit organizations Feed the Children and The Midnight Mission, as well as other established non-profit organizations dealing with the plight of hunger and at-risk youth.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation is proud to introduce the “Positive Thinking Mentoring Youth Learning Program” which is designed to mentor and recondition the minds of the youth by educating and empowering young kids on the importance of positive thinking, visualizing and the wonderful use of the imagination by reading biblical principles books. The Foundation is currently in need of mentor volunteers and donations in order to make the program a success.



Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations, such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children. They also support other youth programs. One of its ultimate goals is to develop a new youth center to replace the old one founded in 1952, and to empower and enhance young people’s self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



