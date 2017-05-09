Hebei Sai Heng Food Machine Marching Into Overseas Market

Shijiazhuang, Hebei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Biscuits have gradually become the featured snack food overseas, especially the wafer biscuit. With the dramatic increase in wafer biscuits in overseas markets, wafer biscuit equipment industry ushers in development, and its market potential cannot be underrated. Hebei Sai Heng Food Machine marching into overseas markets, starts a new journey in producing overseas!



As so called "good tools are essential", if a biscuit production company wants to take a place beyond the sea, choosing a set of biscuit production equipment with reliable quality and multi-functions becomes very important. Hebei Sai Heng Food Processing Machine Co., Ltd Company has a multiple production variable biscuit production line with high level of automation, which can meet your demand to production machine. It can cut double-deck or triple-layer wafer biscuit into little oblong shape or foursquare shape immediately, and the shape after cutting is regular, even, and with clear section. Simple structure, convenient to adjust, easy to operate and wash make it popular to our customers.



About Hebei Sai Heng Food Processing Machine Co., Ltd

Hebei Sai Heng Food Processing Machine Co., Ltd Company owns rich experience, being proficient in producing various food machines. It has accumulated excellent technology gifts, guided by international market, updating products constantly, with products being sold abroad, such as England, India, Algeria, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Ireland, France, Africa and so on. Company has a perfect service system, and with the constant updating of technology, we provide reliable product updating service at the same time and guide product's installation and test as well as technological process and formula.



We match up clients' demand as always, expressing appreciation to new and old clients domestically and abroad with our newer technology, better service and more reasonable price.