Heidelberg Medical Services Starts Medical Tourism and Teleconsultancy Operations

Kerala, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2010 -- Heidelberg Medical Consultancy and Health Tourism Pvt Ltd. has started it operations by launching its first service - ‘Medical Tourism facilitation’ to India under the brand name of Heart Consult (http://heart-consult.com). The service is primarily targeted at patients with heart related (Cardiology) problems.



The company offers its services targeting patients from North America, Europe and Middle East who are looking for affordable but quality heart treatment outside of their countries. The company is acting as a Health Tourism facilitator to India and Germany. These two countries are both emerging as preferred health tourism destinations because of the quality of facilities available and affordable pricing structures. The company is also planning on launching services like Online medical cosultation and Teleradiology services towards the end of 2010.



The company founded by doctors from India and Germany is head quartered in Trivandrum, India, with branches in Germany.

