Heidi A. Heltzel Appointed Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2018 --Rocky Mountain Professional Excellence (RMPEx), a 501c(3) organization serving as the regional organization for the Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, has announced the appointment of Heidi A. Heltzel as Executive Director.



Heltzel, a member of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Board of Examiners, is an experienced business and organizational management strategist who helps build and reposition both healthy and troubled organizations for stronger growth opportunities. Among her accomplishments, Heltzel led the turnaround of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, a national nonprofit, to achieve explosive growth in program delivery, funding and brand recognition. Before joining Can Do MS, she co-founded and was Executive Director of the American Transplant Foundation. Previously, Heltzel was the Vice President of Governmental Affairs at the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry (CACI), the State Chamber of Commerce, serving as the spokesperson for industry at the state legislature.



"Heidi Heltzel brings a comprehensive set of experience that aligns with the mission of RMPEx, to help organizations improve performance and achieve measureable results. She understands the importance of quality processes and can lead RMPEx to a new level. We are excited about the future of RMPEx under Heidi's leadership," said Dr. Doug Gilbert, RMPEx board chair.



"It is an honor to be chosen to lead RMPEx and promote the Baldrige framework of excellence to organizations in all industry sectors in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana. I look forward to providing programming and support to businesses, nonprofits, government entities and entire communities as they become national role models in best practices."



Heltzel holds a Bachelor of Administration in International Business from Simmons College in Boston, and a Masters in Public Affairs from Suffolk University, Boston.



About RMPEx

Incorporated in 2000 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation, Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) helps organizations improve performance and achieve results. RMPEx is funded solely by contributions and operational revenues and is one of over 30 similar Baldrige state programs that exist throughout the U.S. The approaches used by RMPEx are based on the Baldrige Framework for Excellence, a proven best-practice program that evaluates organizations in seven areas: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results. The organization delivers performance excellence education and award programs in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska.