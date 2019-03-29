Nairobi, Kenya -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2019 --Held over two impactful days, The Art & Finance Conference 2019 will be held on March 28th - 29th in Nairobi, Kenya.



The conference will host local and international governmental representatives, bankers, collectors, legal and tax experts, and the like to discuss an emerging trend; how to grow African Art collections as an essential form of investment. To drive the point home, the works of established artists and undiscovered talent will be on hand to bring attention to the art hub of East Africa.



Held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, the conference will draw attention to African artists for both local and international markets and thereby support the growing demand for Modern and Contemporary African Art. Recognized by auction houses as what will be "the next big art trend over the next five years," at present, the African Arts industry must have the support of government and private sector influencers.



To that end, The Art & Finance Conference topics will include:



· Art and Heritage: Preservation of Africa's oral narratives.



· Art and Finance: Deriving value by investing in the Arts.



· Art and Business: Opportunities in the creative sector.



· Art and Employment: Economic and social gains from Arts investments.



· Art and Security: Peace-building and countering extreme violence and radicalization.



About Art & Finance Conference

The Art & Finance Conference builds structures, institutions and value chains that will allow artists to tell their stories to the world through Visual Art.



