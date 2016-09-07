San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces a new television interview featuring Helen Kienzle, Ph.D., Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's Program Director. The interview, broadcasted live on the NBC affiliate KMIR's program "Desert Living" on Thursday, Aug. 31, features Dr. Kienzle discussing why Sovereign Health of Palm Desert launched the Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program.



As Dr. Kienzle notes in the interview, the P.R.I.M.E. program is targeted to men over the age of 40 who struggle with addiction and mental health disorders. The P.R.I.M.E. program focuses on the psychosocial, spiritual and physical health issues facing mature men. After noticing a trend in admissions, Dr. Kienzle said," "We realized that many of our patients were over the age of 40 and dealing with similar issues. We decided to put together a detailed program that would address age-specific issues."



When asked how Sovereign Health treats patients in the P.R.I.M.E. program, Dr. Kienzle replied, "Many of our patients are professionals, and they have jobs and families to get back to. We want to make sure we are giving all the tools and resources available to help them (the patients) get back to a regular and natural way of living in society. We offer individual and group therapy, case and medication management and psychiatric evaluations. Other services include yoga, meditation and equine therapy, as well as transportation to attend meetings outside of Sovereign Health."



Sovereign Health operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. The facilities are fully licensed and have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by The Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field. Desert Living is a 30-minute TV program broadcast from Palm Springs in the desert's Coachella Valley.



