Heliconia an Inspiring Centre for Floral Art

Phuket, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Exotic flowers and the tropical Thai climate go hand-in-hand and this is exemplified at Heliconia, a floral art centre at the Indigo Pearl resort near Phuket. Heliconia opened in 2001 and renowned Australian floral artist Michael Pritchard recruited a talented team whose displays have enthralled throughout Thailand and beyond its borders. Their work is often on display at high society parties and villas throughout Bali and also graces the Ku De Ta restaurant.



The centre’s talented designers major on contemporary, one-off floral designs with bamboo often used to give its floral displays an even more exotic touch.



Visitors to Indigo Pearl can learn about local floral art and develop their own flower arranging skills by joining the Heliconia Flora Art classes. The classes provide a whole new approach to flowers and floral arranging with the onus on the students being to express themselves through floral art and improve their techniques, while being guided by the centre’s highly trained tutors.



The Heliconia Floral art classes never exceed more than four guests per session, giving them more time for one-to-one with the tutors. For those wanting to join a class 24 hours’ notice is required.



About Indigo Pearl

Indigo Pearl (www.indigo-pearl.com) is a one of the luxuries and well known resorts in Phuket, Thailand. Set amongst a rainforest, this Phuket beach resort features luxury rooms, dining, and a world-class spa.