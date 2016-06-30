Heliospectra Receives over Half a Million USD Order of LED Grow Lights

Goteborg, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB:HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH:HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse cultivation and controlled environments horticulture, is proud to announce that a large order of Heliospectra's E60 LED grow lights, valued at 543 747 USD (4.6 MSEK), has been received from a large Ag-Tech company located in the United States of America.



The order was placed as a follow-on from a previous order from the end of 2015. The customer chose to invest in Heliospectra LED grow lights for their greenhouses based on the light output and overall product reliability. Greenhouse environments can be harsh, and from their experience, many other products they tried caused struggles with failures and maintenance issues. This company is the first of it's kind to transition all of their greenhouses from HID (e.g. High Pressure Sodium or Metal Halide) to LED. They are standardizing this transition with Heliospectra.



"With this latest sale we again receive proof that Heliospectra is a preferred supplier regardless if we are selling into the ag-tech, research, greenhouse, vertical farming or medical plant market. The Heliospectra brand stands for high quality products with superior performance and a system approach that allows the customer to upgrade their installation over time" says Staffan Hillberg, CEO of Heliospectra.



About Heliospectra AB

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB:HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH:HELIO) (www.heliospectra.com) specializes in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation. The Company's lighting system provides an effective and durable technology for cultivating greenhouse and indoor plants by combining several different groups of versatile light emitting diodes (LEDs) with optics, remote sensing techniques, and a robust heat dissipation solution. This proprietary setup gives growers the ability to control the intensity and wavelengths of the light emitted, creating a spectrum specifically adjusted to different plant species and growth stages to better facilitate photosynthesis. The complete, highly-engineered lamp produces crops that look better, taste better, and have a longer shelf-life than those grown under HID lamps. The technology not only reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, but also helps stimulate growth characteristics and improve plant quality. Other benefits include reduced light pollution, lower mercury use due to the avoidance of traditional HID/HPS bulbs, and less HVAC investment and monthly expense requirements.



Heliospectra products are based on in-depth knowledge in plant physiology and photosynthesis along with a unique way to utilize modern LED technology. After six years of development in Sweden, the company has now begun to expand into the international market. The company has raised more than $ 21 million in capital and has received more than $2.6 million through academic scholarships and grants. It has also received numerous awards for its forward thinking technology. Principal owners: Weland Steel www.welandstal.se, Swedish Industrial Fund www.industrifonden.se, Midroc www.midroc.se, Avanza Pension www.avanza.se.



Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.



Investor Relations:

Staffan Hillberg, CEO of Heliospectra

+46 (0)708 36 59 44

staffan.hillberg@heliospectra.com



Michael Swartz, Senior Analyst | Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC | 212-333-0257 | mswartz@viridianca.com



G&W is Heliospectra's Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North - www.gwkapital.se

www.heliospectra.com



Source: Uptick Newswire