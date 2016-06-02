Heliospectra to Exhibit at the GreenTech 2016 Trade Show

Goteborg, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB:HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH:HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for controlled environments horticulture, will exhibit at the GreenTech 2016 trade show in Amsterdam.



GreenTech 2016 is the largest trade show and global meeting in Europe concerning the horticulture technology sector. The show will be held between the 14th and the 16th of June of this year in Amsterdam RAI's venue.



The focus of the fair is to promote the innovation in the early growing phases and problem solving in commercial agricultural production. The particular concentration is very relevant to Heliospectra and participation provides a great opportunity to showcase Heliospectra's intelligent lighting systems to new relevant customers. Heliospectra will promote a new vertical farming development project at the GreenTech Vertical Pavilion, a new attraction for the fair, which is coordinated together with the Association for Vertical Farming.



Heliospectra will be in booth 11.500 as well as the Vertical Pavilion.



For more information about the fair, visit the website for Green Tech 2016 www.greentech.nl.



About Heliospectra AB

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB:HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH:HELIO) (http://www.heliospectra.com) specializes in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation. The Company's lighting system provides an effective and durable technology for cultivating greenhouse and indoor plants by combining several different groups of versatile light emitting diodes (LEDs) with optics, remote sensing techniques, and a robust heat dissipation solution. This proprietary setup gives growers the ability to control the intensity and wavelengths of the light emitted, creating a spectrum specifically adjusted to different plant species and growth stages to better facilitate photosynthesis. The complete, highly-engineered lamp produces crops that look better, taste better, and have a longer shelf-life than those grown under HID lamps. The technology not only reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, but also helps stimulate growth characteristics and improve plant quality. Other benefits include reduced light pollution, lower mercury use due to the avoidance of traditional HID/HPS bulbs, and less HVAC investment and monthly expense requirements.



Heliospectra products are based on in-depth knowledge in plant physiology and photosynthesis along with a unique way to utilize modern LED technology. After six years of development in Sweden, the company has now begun to expand into the international market. The company has raised more than $ 21 million in capital and has received more than $2.6 million through academic scholarships and grants. It has also received numerous awards for its forward thinking technology. Principal owners: Weland Steel www.welandstal.se, Swedish Industrial Fund www.industrifonden.se, Midroc www.midroc.se, Avanza Pension www.avanza.se.



