Heliospectra to Present New Findings at the 8th International Symposium on Light in Horticulture

Goteborg, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Heliospectra AB (OTCQB:HLSPY), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and controlled environment agriculture, will present their latest findings on light quality and optimization at the upcoming VIII International Symposium on Light in Horticulture, East Lansing, Michigan, May 22-26.



On Tuesday May 24th Daniel Bånkestad, Research and Development Engineer with Heliospectra, will be conducting an oral presentation during the "Light quality and optimization" session entitled LED spectrum optimization using steady-state fluorescence gains.



His presentation is preceded by a session with Anna-Maria Carstensen, PhD candidate at Chalmers University of Technology, who is presenting findings on Exploring the dynamics of remotely detected fluorescence transients from Basil as a potential feedback for lighting control in greenhouses.



Both findings were made possible by utilizing Heliospectra's intelligent LED plant growth light systems as a part of an ongoing project funded by Mistra. Mistra is a Swedish organization, which seeks to promote sustainable development by investing in collaborations between researchers and industry - with the aim of solving important environmental problems.



Dr. Grazyna Bochenek along with Ida Fällström, Plant and Light Research Manager with Heliospectra, will present some of their recent work on a poster entitled The effect of diurnal light intensity distributions on plant productivity in a controlled environment.



Presentations continue on Tuesday May 24rd when Dr. Karl-Johan Bergstrand from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences will present his research, Using short photoperiods and narrow-band lighting as a way of controlling growth in ornamental pot- and bedding plants, using the Heliospectra intelligent lighting system.



For full program and abstracts please click here.



All Heliospectra posters are available for download here.



About Heliospectra AB

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB:HLSPY) (http://www.heliospectra.com) specializes in intelligent lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation. The Company's lighting system provides an effective and durable technology for cultivating greenhouse and indoor plants by combining several different groups of versatile light emitting diodes (LEDs) with optics, remote sensing techniques, and a robust heat dissipation solution. This proprietary setup gives growers the ability to control the intensity and wavelengths of the light emitted, creating a spectrum specifically adjusted to different plant species and growth stages to better facilitate photosynthesis. The complete, highly-engineered lamp produces crops that look better, taste better, and have a longer shelf-life than those grown under HID lamps. The technology not only reduces energy consumption by up to 50%, but also helps stimulate growth characteristics and improve plant quality. Other benefits include reduced light pollution, lower mercury use due to the avoidance of traditional HID/HPS bulbs, and less HVAC investment and monthly expense requirements.



Heliospectra products are based on in-depth knowledge in plant physiology and photosynthesis along with a unique way to utilize modern LED technology. After six years of development in Sweden, the company has now begun to expand into the international market. The company has raised more than $ 21 million in capital and has received more than $2.6 million through academic scholarships and grants. It has also received numerous awards for its forward thinking technology. Principal owners: Weland Steel http://www.welandstal.se, Swedish Industrial Fund http://www.industrifonden.se, Midroc http://www.midroc.se, Avanza Pension http://www.avanza.se.



Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.



Investor Relations

Staffan Hillberg, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)708 36 59 44| staffan.hillberg@heliospectra.com



Michael Swartz, Senior Analyst | Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC | 212-333- 0257 | mswartz@viridianca.com



G&W is Heliospectra's Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North - http://www.heliospectra.com