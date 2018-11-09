Heller Approach Acting Studio Stars Continue to Shine on TV and Movies

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2018 --The Heller Approach Acting Studio continues to cement its reputation as one of the leading acting institutions in Hollywood; with its talents finding their mark in various projects on TV and Cinema. Tony Nicholson, Herman Rosales, and Brad Heller are currently involved with several high-profile productions that are currently running or filming. Nicholson, who is also known as a personal trainer and fitness coach, will soon flex his acting muscles in an upcoming film starring Jackie Chan. Rosales recently appeared in The Rookie; while Heller is set to appear in season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



Tony Nicholson, who has made a name for himself as a fitness coach to clients such as Apple's Tim Cook, US Ambassador Gary Locke, and basketball star Yao Ming is a health and wellness luminary in Asia. Aside from appearing in fitness events and shows, he has been dabbling in the entertainment industry; with guest stints on Chinese TV shows. He recently did some movie work in China as well: one of his projects is a football movie, and another is an as-of-yet-undisclosed movie with Jackie Chan as the lead. He has also done some film and TV projects in collaboration with Brad Heller. Nicholson is a student and practitioner of The Heller Approach to acting.



Herman Rosales is known for portraying minor and recurring roles on both the big and small screen. He has essayed roles in such shows as White Famous, Better Things, Rosewood, Lopez, and also appeared in the movie Diabolical. Rosales has also done commercial work; most notably with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart for Ride Along. In He has just recently done work for the show The Rookie on ABC; and is also in the upcoming Rob Zombie movie Three from Hell. Like Tony Nicholson; Herman has also worked with Brad Heller and The Heller Approach to hone his craft.



Brad Heller stars as Phil Foster in the critically-acclaimed, award-winning Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is coming back for another season this December. Brad has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows: including Criminal Minds, Mom's Night Out, God's not Dead 2, Dancer and the Dame, and Malibu Dan the Family Man. Aside from acting, he is also a top Hollywood acting coach and professor at The Heller Approach Acting Studio. Brad developed The Heller Approach to Acting from the teachings of Don Richardson, who mentored him. It is a "Non-Method" approach to acting which relies on Muscle Memory and the phases of Preparation and Execution in order to allow actors to portray their roles in a fun and effective way. According to Brad himself, it is "A new simple and structured way of working on the craft of acting that is reliable and deals with the anxieties we face as actors. It is a wonderful combination that I use daily as an actor and teacher today."



About Tony Nicholson

Tony Nicholson is a British Personal Trainer who works with CEOs and athletes in China. He was born to a British mother and a Brazilian father. He spent his early years in Oman; where his father was a coach, and he finished his education at the Royal Hospital School, a military school in the UK. Nicholson was then awarded a scholarship to the Hotchkiss Boarding School in the US, where he was first exposed to the Chinese language. Nicholson used his language proficiency to enroll in Chaozhou College; located in provincial Guangzhou. He then went on to teach Basic English in China and studied some more, taking courses in Chinese Language and Chinese Business. After a personal tragedy, he took on the Beijing 12-Week Body Transformation Challenge; besting 49 other contestants to win 100,000 Chinese Renmenbi, which inspired him to make a career of fitness. After earning Personal Trainer certification from both the US and UK, Nicholson started his own Company called 4 Point Fitness. Today, he is a popular fitness celebrity in China who has parlayed his success to branch out into cosplaying and acting.



About Herman Rosales

Herman Rosales lists himself as an Actor and Truck Driver on his Linkedin page. He first gained prominence in 2012 with the short film Chess Game, followed in 2014 by another short, Instant Getaway. He then took the role of a mourner in Zola Jumped In, and in 2015 appeared in his first movie as a neighbor in Diabolical. TV roles in Rider and Postal Jerks soon followed; as well as appearances in Lopez, Better Things, The Great Break-up Contest, Rosewood, White Famous, and most recently for the ABC TV show The Rookie.



About Brad Heller

Brad Heller became infatuated with acting began when he was a pre-med student at the University of California in San Diego. He earned his theatre degree at the Boston University School of Theatre Arts. Brad studied under the tutelage of Don Richardson. As the owner and teacher of The Heller Approach Acting Studio, Brad's students include David White, Masi Oka, and Judge Reinhold. As an actor, he has appeared in shows such as Criminal Minds and Leverage. He also is a series regular actor on the hit Pureflix Show 'Malibu Dan', having appeared in 23 episodes of the sitcom. He also appears on the critically acclaimed hit Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which has won 4 Primetime Emmys, 2 Golden Globes, 2 Critics Choice Television Awards, the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy, and the Peabody Award) that is gearing up for another season. It is abundantly clear that Brad Heller uses The Heller Approach in his own career as an actor regularly.



About The Heller Approach

The Heller Approach to acting has been described as "non-Method" acting. Instead of using a personal experience in order to inform one's acting, the method relies on Muscle Memory and the two phases of Preparation and Execution to ensure a convincing portrayal that is organic and not physically, emotionally, and mentally taxing. The school also provides distance learning with acting lessons via Skype.



Contact Details:

The Heller Approach Acting Studio

