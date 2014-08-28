Hello Darling Bulks Up with More Discount Theatre Tickets and Offers

Bedford Row, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --Fans of theatre shows and attractions in London and the UK will be delighted to know that Hello Darling is now offering more discounts and special offers to some of the most popular performances in the West End. The website, which is dedicated to theatre performances in the West End, recently released discount tickets to some of the most popularshows in UK which includes “Billy Elliot” and “Wicked: London”. Aside from musicals, Hello Darling also offers discount tickets to plays, attractions and family shows. Indeed they recently released tickets for Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch in Hamlet at the Barbican in London’s West End, which sold out in record time to excited theatre fans.



Hello Darling offers tickets to a range of West End experiences and top shows for each category are featured on their website. In addition to their show tickets, the company also provides dinner and show packages where lucky buyers can get a pre-theatre dinner and a show ticket for one discounted price. Another interesting offer is their theatre gift vouchers. These vouchers can be exchanged for tickets to London’s top plays and musicals, theatre & dinner packages or a stay in select London hotels. Gift Vouchers can be bought in denominations of £10, £20 and £50, and are provided in unique presentation wallets, and will be dispatched to the address provided usually within 24 hours.



Hello Darling has also updated their website with new theatre reviews and feedback from West End audiences. Visitors can read from their latest blog stories and see public reviews for major theatre productions such as Matilda the Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Miss Saigon. Members of the website can post and share their own views on different shows in the West End.



All tickets purchased from Hello Darling are supplied by Encore Tickets. The website is recognized by various self-regulatory bodieswhich ensures that buyers are protected from scams and other fraudulent practices.



Visit their website Tickets.hellodarling.co.uk to learn more about their discounts and offers.



About Hello Darling

Hello Darling is an affiliate site for Encore Tickets Limited. The company is a member of STAR, Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, a self-regulatory body which operates within guidelines supported by, amongst others, the Office of Fair Trading, Visit London and the Society of London Theatre.