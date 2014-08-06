Hello Darling Offers Discounts and Sales on Major Theatre Productions

Bedford Row, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Hello Darling, a renowned booking and review website for major theatre productions in London’s West End, is providing discounts and sales for selected shows. Currently the company is offering great discounts on tickets for the popular musical show The Bodyguard. Lucky visitors to the site can have a chance to get premium seats at prices as low as£26, however, like all good things this is a limited offer so check it out now.



The Bodyguard is a musical adaptation of the 90’s romantic movie hit. The story revolves aroundthe singing superstar Rachel Marron. Because of her fame and status, she was forced to employ a bodyguard to keep her protected at all times. Initially, Rachel openly dislikes her bodyguard Frank Farmer but later warms up to him as he saves her life during a stampede of rioting fans. The success of the movie propelled it to pop culture and even spawned a best-selling soundtrack album with Whitney Houston’s, “I Will Always Love You” becoming a huge hit in many countries. Now, The Bodyguard has returned to the spotlight as a musical adaptation featuring popular songs from the movie including Run to You, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, I'm Your Baby Tonight and I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Playing the character of Rachel Marron is Brit-soul singer Beverley Knight. Beverley Knight has been thrice nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards and twice nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. The role is the singer’s first West End performance and she shares the stage with Tristan Gemmill, best known as Casualty's Dr Adam Trueman, as Frank Farmer.



Hello Darlingalso posts reviews and feedback on major theatre productions. Guests can read the feedbacks from their website, hellodarling.co.uk, or follow their updates from their social media links. Recent news and developments are also posted on their website. For more information about bookings and reviews, visit their website hellodarling.co.uk.



About Hello Darling

Hello Darling is an affiliate site for Encore Tickets Limited. All tickets purchased on the site are supplied by Encore Tickets Limited. The website also provides reviews and feedbacks of major theatre productions. The company is located at E-Commerce, Encore Tickets, 50-51 Bedford Row, London WC1R 4LR. Their Phone number is 0207 492 0899.