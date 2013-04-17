New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --New York (April 17th. 2013) - Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCQB: EXLA) stock is trading at $0.03, down 25 percent from its previous close of $0.04. The stock is down with the volume of 3.982 million, substantially higher than its usual volume of 87k shares. Helmer Directional Drilling stock opened the session at $0.06 and touched its highest price point at $0.065. Its lowest price point for the session stood at $0.0262. The stock is currently in the bearish mode and is likely to continue the trend as shown by its MACD chart.



Helmer Directional Drilling develops and explores metal ore mines. The company is based out of Washington.



Get the daily trend analysis report on EXLA here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=EXLA



Cereplast Inc. (OTCQB: CERP) traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.04 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.02 and is currently at $0.0338, up 57.21 percent from its previous close of $0.02. Cereplast recorded the volume of 45.406 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 20.591 million shares, thus showing bullish trend.



The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 20 days SMA and 50 days SMA of $0.02, further confirming the trend.



Find out where CERP could be headed here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=CERP



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009