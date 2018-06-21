Heloise Jones Empowers Authors to Sustain Creative Freedom

Sante Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Heloise Jones is an author, speaker, and mentor for creatives. She's truly a shift agent who's always been involved in the arts and is passionate about engaging with people through writing. That passion led her to develop a series of programs to help other writers and authors to find their own unique voices and understand that feeling stuck is part of the journey, but it must not necessarily be a "Writer's Block".



In Jones, writers will find a mentor and a coach focused on supporting them in sustaining creative freedom. She believes everything you need is already inside you and the goal is to find ways that work for the writer in a manner that will keep them writing and creating more freely, and even when that's not the case, to still feel like the writer they are. Heloise gives writers the tools to feel empowered to tell their own, unique stories, to write the book now, in the present, and turn thoughts into well written words on paper.



To accomplish that, Heloise delivers a series of services fit for all writers. She knows that no two writers are the same, and everyone has their own process and approach to writing and creating. However, despite it being a rather personal situation in essence, Jones understands the importance of a shared experience with your peers, with people who can genuinely appreciate what a writer goes through while working on their stories. It's very important for writers to be in an environment where their process is nurtured and nourished, and that's what she offers in her workshops and writing retreats.



"Heloise Jones is an incredible resource for writers. I highly recommend her for help with your writing goals, whether process, craft, or career." ~ Bria Burton, award winning author, FL



Nevertheless, writing is an incredibly intimate ordeal, and some writers may prefer a more personal arrangement. Heloise does 1 on 1 consulting and mentoring as well, in a very effective and to the point fashion. She will guide writers towards their purpose, walking side by side them in their journey, providing fresh perspectives to get to the heart of what they want to say. Seasoned or new to the page, every writer can benefit from a relationship such as the one Heloise builds with her clients.



Jones's work covers all basis in the writing process, even if the end product is arguably finished. She's a very knowledgeable, intuitive, thorough editor who can either help a writer to complete their project or at the very least offer some guidance. Find out more about Heloise Jones, what she's currently up to, how to work with her and learn more about everything she can do for a writer on her website. She's also an accomplished speaker and is available for speaking events and keynotes, conferences, retreats and book clubs.



"Heloise truly knows her stuff. She gets right down to it, finds the holes and insights to make your story the best. She really has genius insight, and is so fun to work with." ~Chloe Rachel Gallaway, author