The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Every fall, Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers asks the Houston, Spring, and The Woodlands communities to join together and donate funds to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston. For those who do not know, the Shriners Hospitals for Children® is a nonprofit health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.



Amazing Spaces Storage Centers and the Texas Self-Storage Association (TSSA) have supported the work of the Shriners Children's Hospital for the past eight years. Donations to the hospital from the Starfish Campaign, charity auction, and poker tournament have surpassed the $600,000 mark. Last year, Amazing Spaces raised over $5,000 to this worthy venture and has donated over $42,000 for this charity since 2004. Area individuals are encouraged to stop by any Amazing Spaces location to make a donation to the Shriners charity. To help ensure everyone makes a difference, Amazing Spaces will once again match each donation, dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 per each store location. "We are honored to be able to support this noble charity. The impact the Shriners Hospital makes on the lives of children and their families is monumental and awe-inspiring. This is why we chose to match every dollar donated, so each donation will have double the impact on this amazing foundation," says Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces.



This year marks the 8th anniversary that Amazing Spaces has participated in the Starfish Campaign. Amazing Spaces will be accepting donations from September 1st through October 31st, 2015. Each dollar earned will be matched by the company and all proceeds go directly to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston. Donations can be made in person at any Amazing Spaces location or online on the Amazing Space's website.



