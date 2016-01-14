Help Sought to Bring Revolutionary, Eco-Friendly Mass Cooking System to Market

Thiruvananthapuram, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --With a growing and increasingly industrialized global population, modern inventors and entrepreneurs must take steps to meet the needs of their customers, while also safeguarding the future of our planet. This is precisely what one Indian businessman has done, with the invention of his ingenious and innovative mass cooking system.



Vinod Subramaniam's Rapid Steamer is a revolutionary piece of culinary technology that is designed to considerably reduce fuel consumption and greatly increase cooking capability. Tests conducted during development have shown that the Rapid Steamer uses, on average, 60% less fuel than standard food preparation methods, and enables users to cook food up to 70% faster.



Now, Vinod is using IndieGogo – a crowdfunding platform aimed at raising capital for a variety of different projects – to bring the Rapid Steamer from the test lab to the mainstream market. Capable of producing fully-cooked, safe-to-eat food for up to 500 people in only two hours, the Rapid Steamer represents an eco-friendly solution to an increasingly prevalent problem.



To achieve this remarkable efficiency, the Rapid Steamer uses biomass fuel; a sustainable fuel source which harnesses the potential energy locked away in natural ingredients. Firewood, coconut shells, wood flour, cashew nut shells and general plant waste are all examples of effective biomass fuels. The system's inventor outlined how this unorthodox method works;



"The Rapid steamer is very easy to use," Vinod said. "Users should fill the chamber with the biomass fuel and close it while cooking to prevent smoke from spreading. When burning the biomass, the boiler will heat water and will generate steam with a minimum amount of water and fuel."



Vinod is confident that his machine is unique on the market, and he has successfully applied for a patent from the Indian Government. India – one of the world's most rapidly ascending economies – is discovering that each challenge it surmounts is followed by another, altogether different challenge. By encouraging a green lifestyle, providing affordable food preparation methods on a mass scale, and championing the interests of domestic business, the Rapid Steamer is helping to tackle three such challenges head on.



But the Rapid Steamer is not restricted to India alone. Upon release, worldwide shipping will be available, enabling chefs and culinary enthusiasts the world over to experience its benefits.



To find out more and to pledge your support, visit the Rapid Steamer IndieGoGo page by clicking here.