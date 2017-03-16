Help Uncover the Secrets of History with "The Secret Reclamation by Charlemagne"

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --History has long favored the victor. Since the dawn of time, when Homo Sapiens beat the Neanderthal, all the way to the present day, the only history ever taught is from the very narrow viewpoint of those that had the privilege to write it. This has led to some very simplistic descriptions of major historical events, limiting their ability to be fully understood and acted upon in this modern day.



One event that has been grossly glossed over is the French Revolution. History tells us that, in the French Revolution, a disgruntled populace overthrew the disconnected and incompetent bourgeois and royalty in a bloody revolution, thus ending the royal family of France that had ruled since Charlemagne. The revolution in France had far reaching consequences, as it ended one of the most powerful dynasties in Europe, and the period of turmoil and war that would follow characterized much of the nineteenth century. However, the Secret Society of Jacobites tells a different story of the French Revolution. They say that this political upheaval was led by members of their secret society in an attempt to remove a false king, a bold claim supported by their new book: "The Secret Reclamation By Charlemagne".



Within this revolutionary book, the Secret Society of Jacobite's reveals long held secrets that paint an entirely different version of the French Revolution: one that replaces mindless bloodshed in the name of democracy with calculated moves to remove a pretender. They assert that the French King during that time, King Louis XVI, was not a true descendant of Charlemagne, as he so claimed. Instead, he was a descendant of Hugh Capet, a pretender who took the throne from its rightful ruler, the missing Carolingian dynasty. "The Secret Reclamation By Charlemagne" goes on to assert that the Secret Society of Jacobites orchestrated the French Revolution in order to remove these pretenders, in the hopes that a Carolingian successor would appear. However, the most shocking revelation within the book is the existence of a Carolingian successor in modern day France, a fact with serious ramifications that are further explained and explored within this book.



"The Secret Reclamation By Charlemagne" has the chance to shed serious light on currently misunderstood pieces of history, with serious real world results as a real possibility of these revelations. However, one major roadblock stands in the way of this book's success: funding. The book is already compiled and ready to be published in English, however in order to fully translate the book into French – which is necessary for the book to reach the French people who are most affected by the book's secrets – and publish the book, additional funding is needed. Therefore, the Secret Society of Jacobites has turned to Kickstarter in order to gain the last bit of capital needed to release their book. With reader support, "The Secret Reclamation by Charlemagne" can be published and released to the public, allowing for the populace to finally learn the truth about the world's history.



For more information, visit "The Secret Reclamation by Charlemagne" Kickstarter page.