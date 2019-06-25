Helping Cars to Live Longer Through Bespoke Bodywork and Expert Protection

Concord, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --There's some good news for car lovers. According to industry experts, cars are now lasting longer than ever before – prompting those same experts to urge car owners to follow their manufacturer's maintenance schedule, and get more mileage out of what can be a big investment.



Following a road collision or even just everyday wear and tear, it can be tempting to scrap a car or perhaps trade it in for a newer model – but with some basic TLC to things like the paintwork, windows and headlights, a car can maintain its excellent performance on the road for many more years to come, making big savings for car owners in the process.



Auto Boss Vaughan is a service in Vaughan, Ontario, that specializes in precisely these types of small but significant jobs. They are self-proclaimed car lovers who strongly believe in the mutual benefits of looking after a car.



"As genuine fans of cars in general, our sole interest is in keeping each one on the road for as long as possible," said a spokesperson for Auto Boss Vaughan. "As soon as a car rolls off the assembly line, it has an ongoing battle with the elements – rain, pollution, animal droppings, general bumps and scrapes from passers-by.



"Keeping the bodywork of a car in good shape means it will stay on the road for longer, not to mention looking great while being driven around. It will also help it retain some value – because as a car's physical condition moves further away from its original state, its value drops further. Proper care and maintenance can make the difference all the way up to thousands of dollars."



Auto Boss Vaughan offers a range of services to keep cars in healthy condition. A particular specialty is adding protective layers to the bodywork in order to minimize damage from collisions and wear and tear. This includes adding Plasti Dip to guard the paint and preserve the overall finish, applying paint sealant for extra protection, and restoring the paintwork in the event of any actual damage, such as removing scratches or swirls. Restoration is also available for headlights, which can reinstate any diminished brightness.



"As well as equipping cars with the right defenses against scratches, blemishes and other damage, we also provide a full auto collision repair service," added the spokesperson. "We'll get a tow truck out to pick up the damaged car, arrange a rental car for the affected driver, and carry out the full repair – we'll also go direct to the insurance company to sort out the billing.



"Our repair service leaves nothing to chance – all the key components to ensure a safe, reliable vehicle are thoroughly checked and repaired. This includes strengthening the car's frame, which is essential for protecting passengers, and testing the alignment and suspension. We don't forget the aesthetics though, and our color matching specialists can repaint the car. Dents can also be repaired using bespoke techniques."



Auto Boss Vaughan also offers a window tinting service, which may be of particular interest to owners of older cars. Tinted windows that offer both privacy and protection from UV rays have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, and with the installation of a thin laminate film, Auto Boss Vaughan can keep cars cool on intensely sunny days.



About Auto Boss Vaughan

Auto Boss Vaughan, located in Vaughan, ON, provides a range of services outside of car detailing, including window tinting, auto body collision repair, ceramic coating, paint protection film, and various other specialty services.