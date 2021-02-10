Helping Loved Ones Through a Treatment Plan with ReclaimAbility

Mt Laurel Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2021 --ReclaimAbility runs a series with a different doctor discussing a new theme every month. This month, ReclaimAbility Physician Dr. Denise Scaringe-Dietrich spoke about finding ways to care for loved ones during a pandemic, especially when they're being treated for pain.



Dr. Scaringe-Dietrich is an anesthesiology & pain management specialist who strives to deliver high-quality treatment and care by assessing patients' needs.



During the Heart Month of February, loved ones' health and wellbeing is on everyone's mind—especially during COVID-19 spikes. Dr. Scaringe-Dietrich seeks to find the root of the pain while listening to her patients to determine the best way to help them within their treatment plan.



Treatment plans are multi-layered, with much of the care from the caregivers' side coming from listening, assisting their loved ones with a plan, and enabling them to help themselves.



"We want them to function," Dr. Scaringe-Dietrich says. Her goal is patient functionality, as well as caring for her patients during a pandemic, when loneliness and depression can set in.



Sometimes talk therapy is needed, in addition to physical therapy and managing pain, to treat the whole person.



About ReclaimAbility

ReclaimAbility is a company that runs multiple South Jersey pain control clinics. Along with treating patients, both at the clinics and via telemedicine, ReclaimAbility provides information via blogs and social media posts to help patients with issues and keep them updated regarding their local clinic.



Visit rapaindocs.com to find out more about ReclaimAbility, including locations and available services.