Helping Our Patients Through COVID-19

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --COVID-19 did not stop the need for essential medical services, though, as thousands of people still need surgery and other medical care. Spine & Orthopedic Specialist continues to remain open, and is taking extra safety precautions to keep all of our patients safe and healthy. We are here to guide you through the journey to your pain-free life, even in these challenging and unusual times.



Spine & Orthopedic Specialist adheres to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for outpatient and ambulatory care settings.



These guidelines aim to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection in patients and healthcare professionals, identify patients who may have COVID-19, help reduce some of the burden COVID-19 has on hospital workers, and maximize the use of facemasks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).



According to the CDC guidelines, Spine & Orthopedic Specialist is taking every precaution necessary for our patients.



We are open and providing treatment for those patients who need orthopedic care. The healthcare professionals at Spine & Orthopedic Specialist have remained in contact with our patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Surgical procedures have not halted, and we continue booking appointments daily.



We take extra steps to screen our patients for signs of infection, such as asking about their recent health history, noting possible exposure to anyone with COVID-19. Spine & Orthopedic Specialist has rearranged its waiting room to help patients maintain social distancing, placed hand sanitizer in readily-accessible areas.



Spine & Orthopedic Specialist encourages its staff to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before reporting for work each day.



We also require our staff to stay home if they are sick, as the health and wellness of our community – and every patient we see – is of utmost importance.



Spine & Orthopedic Specialist is here to guide you through the journey to your pain-free life, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact us today.