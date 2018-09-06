Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics Market: A Global Standpoint, Current Scenario and Future Trends : 2025

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --According to a recent study published by Polaris Market Research, the Global Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 87.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 40.4 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.



Executive Summary



Hematologic malignancies are forms of cancer that initiate in the cells of the blood-forming tissue, such as in the cells of the immune system or the bone marrow. The cancer cell includes forms of myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma. Growing global numbers of people suffering from leukemia and lymphoma are one of the major factor augmenting the market growth. For instance, according to leukemia and lymphoma society reports, an estimated combined total of 174,250 people in the US are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2018. However, inventions of novel drugs for blood cancer and its regulatory approvals are expected to enhance the market growth. In August 2017, Pfizer announced that the product - Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin) has received USFDA approval for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Additionally, availability of products such as Imbruvica, Rituxan, and Glivec, which are estimated to be the highest revenue generating drugs, further boosting the market growth.



The current clinical research trials focus primarily on lymphoma and leukemia, seeking novel agents such as immunotherapy and antibodies. Researchers are conducting a large national trial to study the combination of targeted therapies and immunotherapy for patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.



The Global Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics Market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and geography. Depending upon the type, the global Market is segmented leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and others. The leukemia is further segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia. Leukemia was estimated to dominate the market. The major market share is due to availability of products such as Imbruvica, Rituxan, and Glivec, which are estimated to be the highest revenue generating drugs.



Geographic Analysis



On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to dominate the global Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics Market. The dominance is majorly attributed to the high presence of key market players, availability of branded drugs, established healthcare organization, and increasing government support in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis, availability of effective treatment in emerging countries, such as India and China is one of the major factors anticipated to remarkably boost the Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics Market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Key Players



The major players operating in global Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics market include Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche ltd, Sanofi-Aventis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The object of the key market players is to deliver better chronic care administration while keeping the cost low. In addition, the companies are concentrating on producing easy-to-use monitoring devices that can aid patients to accomplish conditions including diabetes or heart diseases better by avoiding costly medical processes.



Key Take-away



- Based on type, leukemia segment is estimated to dominate the Hematologic Malignancies Therapeutics market in 2017.



- Chemotherapy segment, to hold the dominating position for therapy type during the forecast period.



- North America holds major market share by regional segment.



- In depth value chain analysis for product/therapy development and betterment during the forecast period.



- Leading edge market players, and their market winning strategies in the developing countries.



- Industry trends, that majorly focus on recent development and a drug/therapy pipeline that is effective for treating various types of cancer.



Market Segmentation



- Type

o Leukemia

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

o Lymphoma

o Multiple Myeloma

o Others

- Therapy

o Chemotherapy

o Radiotherapy

o Immunotherapy

o Stem Cell Transplantation

o Others

- Regions

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa



