Hemolytic Anemia May Be Caused by the Epstein Barr Virus; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to the CDC, “Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives.” (1) Once infection occurs, the virus establishes life-long residency in the body in a latent form. This is important since research published through the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, shows that an infection with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause hemolytic anemia, a disorder in which the red blood cells are destroyed faster than the bone marrow can produce them. There are two types of hemolytic anemia, intrinsic and extrinsic: EBV can cause extrinsic hemolytic anemia. In this type of anemia, red blood cells are produced healthy but are later destroyed in the spleen by viral infection.



In severe cases the destruction takes place in the circulatory system. (2) Some types of extrinsic hemolytic anemia are temporary and resolve over several months. Other types can become chronic with periods of remissions and recurrence. The CBCD believes that high numbers of latent EBV in the system lead to many diseases, including hemolytic anemia.



Click to learn more about the Epstein Barr Virus



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Those with hemolytic anemia may experience symptoms including, “abnormal paleness or lack of color of the skin, jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, eyes, and mouth, dark-colored urine, fever, weakness, dizziness, confusion, intolerance to physical activity, enlargement of the spleen and liver, increased heart rate (tachycardia) .. (and) … heart murmur.” (1) The symptoms of hemolytic anemia may resemble other blood conditions or medical problems. It should be noted that Dr. Whitelaw and colleagues wrote in a study that hemolytic anemia should be considered in all patients who become jaundiced after infectious mononucleosis. (4) Dr. Whitelaw and associates are from the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine in London. The CBCD reminds the public that this type of anemia can be fatal.



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce the numbers of latent EBV in the system?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3) In contrast, there are two natural antiviral products with a formula that was designed to help the immune system target the latent EBV. Those products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and EBV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and EBV



References:



(1)CDC – Epstein-Barr Virus and Infectious Mononucleosis – About Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). Last updated: January 6, 2014



(2)Johns Hopkins Medicine – Health Library – Hemolytic Anemia.



(3)Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(4)Whitelaw F1, Brook MG, Kennedy N, Weir WR. Haemolytic anaemia complicating Epstein-Barr virus infection. Br J Clin Pract. 1995 Jul-Aug;49(4):212-3.